WATCH: When NASCAR paid tribute to Ayrton Senna after F1 legend was killed in Imola 

The motorsports community suffered a terrible loss 30 years ago when Brazilian racing icon Ayrton Senna died after a fatal crash during the 1994 Imola Grand Prix.

Dubbed as one of the icons of the sport and one of the greatest drivers to hit the grid, Formula 1 legend Ayrton Senn met a tragic end at the Autodromo Internazionale Enzo e Dino Ferrari, the Imola Circuit. Competing in the third race of the 1994 season, the Imola Grand Prix, Senna collided with the concrete retaining wall at the Tamburello corner in Lap 7.

Having lost nearly 90% of his total blood volume while receiving treatment on the spot, Senna left the world aged only 34. The tragic incident transpired on the same day as the 1994 NASCAR Winston Cup Series Winston Select 500 race at Talladega Superspeedway.

In a show of solidarity midway through the race, the commentary team and the broadcasting unit offered words of support to Senna and his family. The NASCAR commentator said:

"Earlier today, the racing world lost perhaps it's greatest competitor and the best driver, Ayrton Senna. Our sympathies to the Senna family. He will be missed greatly by all of us interested in model racing."

The commentary unit went on to offer two laps of silence to honor Senna's death.

Dale Earnhardt paid tribute to Ayrton Senna following Talladega race

Among those who paid homage to Senna was seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt.

On the same afternoon, Earnhardt clinched his seventh victory at the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway on the fateful afternoon of Senna's fatal accident. In a post-race interview in Victory Lane, "The Intimidator" paid tribute to the F1 legend. He said:

"I want to send our thoughts and prayers to the family of Ayrton Senna and all his fans. He was a great racer, and it is a shame to see him go like he did, it is tough."

The parallels between Senna's and Earnhardt's legacies extend beyond their racing prowess.

Just under seven years later, on February 18, 2001, Dale Earnhardt met a fate eerily reminiscent of Senna's. During the final lap of the Daytona 500, Earnhardt's car made contact with another vehicle, propelling him into the concrete wall at approximately 160 mph. The impact proved fatal, resulting in a basilar skull fracture.

In the wake of Earnhardt's death, significant advancements were made in safety technology within NASCAR, including the compulsion of Head and Neck Support device and implementation of SAFER barriers. The tragic deaths of Dale Earnhardt and Ayrton Senna were pivotal, as it brought about more stringent safety measures to both sports.