"We would not let their dreams die": When Rick Hendrick stood before his team after unthinkable loss

One of NASCAR's top team owners Rick Hendrick, who suffered a devastating personal and professional loss in 2004, revisited the tragedy ten years later.

Ad

A Hendrick Motorsports (HMS) plane crashed into Bull Mountain in Patrick County, Virginia in October 2004. The tragic assident killed all passengers and crew members on the flight, which was on its way to a NASCAR Cup race at Martinsville Speedway. Hendrick's only son, Ricky Hendrick was among the 10 people who were killed. He was a former Xfinity and Truck Series driver and was being groomed to lead the organization after his father. He was 24 years old when he died.

Ad

Trending

"We would not let their dreams die, but instead to go out and take it to the world. It's amazing when you look at the record since then. It's all about folks bonding together and needing each other and working together. And if we didn't have the character and the chemistry we have here, it would have all fallen apart," Rick Hendrick said in 2014 (via ESPN).

Ad

Hendrick's brother and company president John Hendrick and his twin daughters were also on board. Other team and family members included chief engine builder Randy Dorton, General Manager Jeff Turner and Kimberly along with Jennifer Hendrick.

Hendrick was not sure if he could have kept going or even survive. But just over a week later, on November 2, he had made a decision. He went to the Hendrick Motorsports campus to speak directly to his team.

Ad

"And when I saw the people, I said, 'This place is going to go on, and we're going to take care of each other. Because you're family, too. And we're going to do whatever we got to do to take care of each other," Hendrick said.

The following year in February, Rick Hendrick's son-in-law, Marshall Carlson joined HMS as the new general manager. Hendrick managed to rebuild it after the accident and the team has won nine NASCAR driver's championships since 2005.

Ad

"Never to be replaced" - Rick Hendrick on 20th anniversary

Last year in October, the Hendrick Motorsports team paused during the NASCAR playoffs to remember the heartbreaking moment. During a special ceremony at a memorial fountain for the 10 lives lost, owner Rick Hendrick reflected on the loss of his family, and team members.

"Never to be replaced and never to be forgotten but to always be loved and remembered. I just appreciate the warmth and love that's around this fountain today. We will never, ever forget these souls," Rick Hendrick said (via HendrickMotorsports.com).

His wife Linda and HMS chaplain Donnie Floyd also remembered those who were lost.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.