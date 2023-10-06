“We had a little bit of an edge”: Ross Chastain looks back at how his style of racing in NASCAR has evolved from last year

Ross Chastain, popularly known as the 'Melon Man' in stock car racing circles, is one driver who has had an uncharacteristic season in the Cup Series this year. Known for his no-holds-barred style of aggressive racing that earned him quite a few enemies last year, the Trackhouse Racing has seldom been seen in the limelight in 2023.

Going from a driver who pulled off the 'Hail Melon' at Martinsville last year to one who is quietly biding his time in the postseason playoffs, Ross Chastain seems to have flipped a switch. Talking about how and why this change of strategy came to him in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Seris season, he told ESPN:

"When 2022 started, we knew we had a little bit of an edge and I could feel it as soon as we started unloading for practice at the racetrack every weekend. So, yeah, as a driver, I attacked. If there was an opening, I was driving it in there. I was driving like I had better do it now because one day it might all go away. And that's how I felt."

With Trackhouse Racing's raw pace seemingly equalized by the rest of the field, Ross Chastain has also had to alter his approach to racing.

No longer playing the part of the aggressor, Chastain is more often than not seen racing for points, making sure he qualifies for the next round of the playoffs. When the opportunity does present itself, we all know how aggressive Chastain can be.

Ross Chastain elaborates on his new approach to racing in 2023

Having had to tweak his aggressive moves to suit the car he has in the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season, Ross Chastain has also suited his driving to what some would refer to as conservative. Once known for brash moves on the track, Chastain has seemed to calm down behind the wheel this year.

Chastain elaborated on what his approach to racing in 2023 has been like to ESPN and said:

"I can't race any harder or work any harder than I already do, but I can race smarter. That work is never done."

Watch Chastain compete in the final race of the Round of 12 this Sunday at Charlotte Roval.