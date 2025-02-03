"We'll never stand in the way" - When Roger Penske backed Brad Keselowski's authenticity despite his resource disparity remark

Team Penske owner Roger Penske once reacted to NASCAR driver Brad Keselowski's comments about other teams having more resources. The Penske Corporation owner backed his driver despite the resource disparity remark and appreciated his genuineness.

Roger Penske sat for an interview with Inc.com in 2016 and answered questions about NASCAR, IndyCar, and his business empire. During the interview, the billionaire was questioned about Brad Keseloeski's comments, to which he replied:

“We have always wanted our drivers to be themselves and show their own personalities. We believe that is what makes them who they are and we will never stand in the way of that.”

“Brad is a guy that has some opinions and beliefs on a number of topics and I think that is great. He is a smart guy and a champion in the sport and people want to know how he feels on certain issues. I think that shows how much of a leader he has become in his time with Team Penske," he added.

Brad Keselowski won Team Penske's first-ever championship in the NASCAR Cup Series during the 2012 season. Keselowski is known for being straightforward and honest with his opinions. He makes his voice heard like he did when he called out Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota for poaching Ford employees in 2013, and later the comments about resource disparity in 2016.

Roger Penske’s NASCAR team debuted in the Series in 1972 at Riverside International Raceway. They took an 11-year sabbatical in 1980 and returned in 1991. Team Penske won its first-ever Daytona 500 in 2008, with Ryan Newman behind the wheel, followed by their first Cup series title in 2012, with Brad Keselowski behind the No. 12 car.

When Roger Penske hailed Brad Keseloeski's leadership skills after the 2012 championship victory

Team Penske has been extremely successful in the NASCAR Cup Series in the last few years, putting in the performances when it matters the most i.e. playoffs. Roger Penske's team has won the last three Cup series titles, but it all began with Brad Keselowski's 2012 title, as the team owner hailed the American driver for his leadership skills and for setting an example for others.

He said (via NASCAR's YouTube video uploaded in 2012):

“As you know, it takes leadership in any organization to win. I think what Brad has done, he's focused. He's focused on racing. He was focused on winning. To me, he spends every day sometime in the shop and put his arms around our guys, and that's the glue.” (1:51 onwards)

He added:

“You know, this is a lot of emotion, a lot of heartaches in this business, a lot of losses. But you had a guy like that comes around, he can build you up, and that's what he does. And he's made that difference in our team over the last three years.”

2012 was the only title that Brad Keselowski won with Team Penske. He decided to make the move to RFK Racing for the 2022 season after 12 successful years with Roger Penske's team.

