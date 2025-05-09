"We obviously didn't do anything": When Roger Penske denied deal with FRM to help Joey Logano

In September 2013, NASCAR put Roger Penske's racing team and Front Row Motorsports on probation for "actions detrimental to stock car racing." In the Richmond Raceway event that month, an FRM crew chief reportedly communicated with his driver to let him know that the team would benefit from allowing Joey Logano's car to pass them to secure a higher position in the race.

However, the team owner completely denied the insinuation that the two racing organizations were working together, which was also helped by no conversation of the arrangement taking place on Logano's radio during the event.

Frank Kerr, crew chief for Front Row Motorsports' #38 car of David Gilliland, got on the radio with his driver during the Federated Auto Parts 400 event that took place on September 7, 2013, to hint to him that if he allowed the #22 car to gain a position over him, there would be a reward involved.

Speaking later that month, the Team Penske owner stated that they were not involved in this agreement that was suggested by Kerr.

"I don't know all the details," Roger Penske said, via USA Today. "I didn't see all the facts. We obviously didn't do anything, quite honestly. At the end of the day, what I heard that the crew chief on whatever car it was made all this big noise … we didn't have any deal at all."

By the end of the Richmond Raceway event, Joey Logano had crossed the line to take 22nd place, with Gilliland finishing behind him in 23rd.

The incident between FRM and Team Penske caused NASCAR to ban team executives from being on the spotters' stand during races, while also outlawing digital communications with spotters.

"The opportunity to get him is one in a lifetime": Roger Penske shared thoughts on new IndyCar driver hire

Juan Pablo Montoya celebrates with team owner Roger Penske after winning the 2015 Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, May 24th 2015 - Source: Imagn

Earlier in September 2013, Roger Penske and his IndyCar team signed Juan Pablo Montoya for the 2014 season. At that point, Montoya had spent six years in Formula 1 and seven seasons in the NASCAR Cup Series.

Speaking about bringing the experienced racing driver into his IndyCar team, Roger Penske shared how he came in with a lot of strong support.

"The opportunity to get him is one in a lifetime," he said of Montoya, via USA Today. "I think he'll add a lot to the team, and already we've had a lot of interest in sponsorship because he brings a different fan base. Until you get him, you can't really ink anything with the sponsors. I'd say we feel pretty good about the people lined up."

In his first season with the Penske IndyCar team in 2014, Montoya scored one win, along with four total podium finishes.

