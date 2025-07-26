"We're behind on money": When Bubba Wallace faced the pressure of underfunded racing at Richard Petty Motorsports

Seven years ago, Bubba Wallace shared the pressures of the lack of funding at Richard Petty Motorsports (RPM), which affected the team's ability to compete with top teams. RPM faced deep financial strain during the 2019 season.

The team lost longtime sponsors like Click ‘N Close and STP before the year began. For much of the season, the No. 43 car ran with minimal backing beyond Petty’s Garage and Medallion Bank.

In April that year, Wallace opened up about the underfunding and said new companies failed to understand that the "more money you spend, the better you do".

"I think the biggest thing is dollar signs. Over the years we have kind of tip-toed around that, but that’s enough of that. We’re behind on money. It’s all about being up front and being blunt. It’s coming down to a crucial time, we just have to start running better," Bubba Wallace said (via AutoWeek).

"I'm competitive and look at results, and new companies don’t understand that the more money you spend, the better you do. It is hard to get their heads wrapped around that," he added.

Wallace Jr. joined RPM full‑time for the 2018 season in the iconic No. 43 car. He earned a runner‑up finish at the Daytona 500 and claimed Rookie of the Year runner‑up honors that year.

However, the following year, RPM's resource gap showed on track and early 2019 results compared poorly with 2018. At Bristol, Wallace described struggling equipment and blistered tires. The team lacked new parts and faced a shortage of engineering support.

When Bubba Wallace left Richard Petty Motorsports

After securing multiple sponsorships, Bubba Wallace was ready to leave Richard Petty Motorsports. In September 2020, Wallace announced he would not return to RPM in 2021.

"This was not an easy decision as I have nothing but the utmost respect for Richard Petty and his family, but I believe it’s time for someone else to take over the reins of the No. 43. Thank you to the King and everyone at Richard Petty Motorsports for giving me the opportunity to start my Cup Series career," Bubba Wallace said in a statement on X.

"I hope we can finish the 2020 season on a high note," he added.

That season marked his best performance with a career‑high five top‑10 finishes and a 22nd‑place finish in points but he did not make the playoffs. Wallace had secured several personal sponsorships, including DoorDash, Columbia, Cash App and Beats by Dre. His departure cleared the way for Erik Jones to take over the No. 43 entry in 2021.

Richard Petty Motorsports eventually ceased to exist in that form. In late 2021, the team was sold to Maury Gallagher and merged into what became Legacy Motor Club by 2023.

