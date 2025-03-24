About eight years ago, former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne broke a three-year losing streak in the NASCAR Cup Series and won the 2017 Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Kahne joined Hendrick Motorsports in 2012 and won at least one race for the first three seasons. His last win before the Brickyard came in 2014 at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Driving the No. 5 Chevy, Kahne fought through the race with crashes, rain delays, and 14 caution flags. He held off Brad Keselowski on an overtime restart and won his first in over 100 starts. Team owner Rick Hendrick was thrilled to have secured a spot in the NASCAR playoffs.

"It puts him in the chase. It puts him in the playoff. We're excited about that,'' Rick Hendrick said (via Associated Press).

This was Kasey Kahne's last win in the NASCAR Cup Series. He completed the season 17th in the overall points standings. The Enumclaw, Washington native, left HMS after the conclusion of the 2017 season and retired in the middle of the 2018 NASCAR Cup season for health reasons. He switched to dirt racing and joined the World of Outlaws in 2022.

However, Kahne is set to return to NASCAR this year. He will race in the Xfinity Series at Rockingham Speedway, 'The Rock,' where he made his NASCAR debut in 2002. Kahne will join Richard Childress Racing's full-time drivers Austin Hill and Jesse Love in the No. 33 car at the 1.017-mile (1.637 km) D-shaped oval track in Rockingham on April 19.

"Unbelievable to win in Indianapolis" - Kasey Kahne after NASCAR Cup in overtime after rain delay

Kasey Kahne collected 18 wins in the NASCAR Cup Series over 15 years. He also won eight races in the Xfinity Series and five races in the Truck Series.

In 2017, Kahne survived a multi-car crash at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, before a caution. When the race restarted after a 24-minute rain delay, Kahne quickly passed Brad Keselowski to take the lead. A crash happened behind him and the race ended after he reached the checkered flag.

"I had a great car out front. I had a pretty good car all day long. I was really happy. Unbelievable to win in Indianapolis. Unbelievable to win a Cup race -- it's been a while. I know it's great for my team," Kasey Kahne said (via Associated Press).

Kahne won his 18th and last Cup win but barely made it to the overtime line before the final caution ended the race. After crossing the finish line, he was so exhausted from the heat that he collapsed and needed medical help for muscle cramps.

