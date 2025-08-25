"We’re not gonna quit": When Carl Edwards fought through struggles to keep his NASCAR title hopes alive

In a sport that rarely offers second chances, Carl Edwards made the most of his at Texas Motor Speedway in November 2014. Two laps down and sitting a distant 30th late in the AAA Texas 500, many would have written off his championship hopes. But not Edwards.

With extreme determination and some timely cautions, Edwards battled back, used the wave-around and a free pass, and clawed his way to an impressive ninth-place finish.

Heading into Phoenix raceway the next week, the final race before the title-deciding event at Homestead, Edwards faced another close battle. Friday's practice had been tough. The car was off the pace during qualifying, but Carl Edwards did not quit.

"It’s just like last week, we’re not gonna quit. We’re just gonna go give 100 percent, and hopefully we can find something by this evening. Crew chief Jimmy Fennig and the guys are working really hard on it. We can’t let Friday affect Saturday; tomorrow will be a different day,” Carl Edwards said via Autoweek.

That faith in his crew and the never-give-up spirit showed the kind of competitor Edwards was. He and his former teammate Matt Kenseth were tied for fifth in the standings, just one point outside the top four, fighting to make the cut.

He didn’t win the NASCAR Cup Series title that year, but he never gave up and fought for it till the end, which made the fans love him even more.

When Carl Edwards refused Hendrick Motorsports' star driver's offer to drive his car

NASCAR Hall of Famer Carl Edwards retired from full-time racing back in 2016, but the 46-year-old was offered to drive the No. 5 car for Hendrick Motorsports earlier this year at the North Wilkesboro Speedway. Kyle Larson had offered the veteran driver his car during the NASCAR All-Star race practice session this year in May.

Larson said that he wanted Edwards to drive his car while he was busy preparing for the Indy 500 for his attempt at 'the double' this year.

“I’ve not talked to him, and you can blow this out there. He’s probably not going to see it anyway, but I would love to have Carl Edwards do it. I think it would be great. That’s my pick this year. I think that would make a huge splash in the sport and be great...Carl, if you happen to see this, please jump in the No. 5 car. We want you," Kyle Larson said via FOX Sports.

Edwards, however, refused the offer by Larson as he did not feel that he could give a guarantee of not crashing Larson's car. Though he did not rule out the chances of being back and driving a NASCAR car in the future, completely.

