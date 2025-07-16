"We're putting the drivers in jeopardy": When Tony Stewart challenged NASCAR’s safety policy and paid $35,000 fine

Veteran NASCAR Driver Tony Stewart has always been vocal and direct in criticising decisions made by the governing body and the officials who make the rules in NASCAR. One such instance was in 2016, when the Cup Series driver and team owner openly challenged NASCAR's commitment to safety.

Ad

Stewart was fined $35,000 for comments he made while discussing whether the sport should legislate the number of lug nuts that must be tight when a driver leaves the pits.

The sporting body decided to stop requiring all lug nuts to be tight after the debut of an officiating computer software that alerted the officials of potential violations. The executives said that the new system was beneficial as it was difficult for the officials to analyse and determine how many nuts were actually tight earlier, and with the new system, it also meant that the officials wouldn't have to stand on pit road except for special occasions.

Ad

Trending

Stewart-Haas Racing team co-owner and driver Tony Stewart questioned NASCAR's decision and raised safety concerns.

"We shouldn't be playing games with safety to win races. It should be outperforming the other teams and not jeopardizing drivers' lives by teams putting two of five lug nuts on to try to get two more spots off of pit road. When you preach about safety, why would you sit there and have cars running 200 miles an hour at the end of a straightaway that don't have all the lug nuts on the wheels that should be on it?" Stewart said via the Media.

Ad

The sport's behavioural policy states that it can fine any driver $50,000 for comments that demean the sport or its leadership. The Sprint Cup drivers' council said in a statement that they would collectively incur Stewart's fine.

Shane van Gisbergen breaks Tony Stewart's record after triumph at Sonoma

For decades, Tony Stewart had held onto a record that Shane van Gisbergen broke last Sunday (July 13) at the Sonoma Raceway. SVG achieved multiple feats after his third victory of the season at Sonoma.

Ad

The driver now matches the record of rookie wins set by seven-time Cup champion Jimmie Johnson and two-time Cup champion Stewart. But this was not the only record that he broke.

Van Gisbergen also broke the record of being the fastest driver to seal four NASCAR Cup Series wins in the modern era. The Trackhouse Racing driver completed the feat in just 34 race outings compared to 47 outings held by Tony Stewart earlier.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Stewart retired from full-time racing in the Cup Series in 2016 and now competes successfully in the NHRA Series drag racing with his wife, Leah Pruett.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Hiten Dutta Hiten Dutta is a budding motorsports writer at Sportskeeda with a growing passion for NASCAR and Formula 1. Currently pursuing a degree in Journalism and Mass Communication, Hiten combines academic learning with real-time reporting experience to bring fans sharp, engaging, and informed coverage of stock car racing.



Though relatively new to the industry with 1–2 years of experience, Hiten is deeply committed to sourcing accurate and ethical information relying on trusted online sports portals, official social media channels, and live race broadcasts to ensure his reporting remains timely and credible.



Outside of motorsports, Hiten is an avid cricket fan and player. His creative side also finds expression in poetry, adding nuance and emotion to his writing style. A devoted admirer of Lewis Hamilton, Hiten draws inspiration from the F1 legend’s perseverance and determination to succeed against the odds.



As someone who hopes to see the return of the Indian Grand Prix to the calendar, Hiten is excited about the growing motorsports fanbase in India. He believes NASCAR, while different in scale from F1, has immense potential to grow globally through strategic broadcasting and marketing efforts. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.