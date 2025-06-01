“We stayed up all night”: Ross Chastain opens up on how Trackhouse team celebrated his Coca-Cola 600 win

Following a historic win in the Coca-Cola 600 last week, Ross Chastain shared how Trackhouse Racing celebrated. He told sports reporter Stephanie Otey that the team capped off the race weekend by staying up all night.

Ad

Last week's triumph at Charlotte Motor Speedway marked Chastain's first win at a crown jewel race. Moreover, the #1 Chevrolet Camaro driver took the checkered flag after starting from the back, making him the first to do so since Bobby Allison at Richmond Fairgrounds in 1969.

Recalling how Trackhouse Racing celebrated the win, the 32-year-old Florida native said (via Stephanie Otey on X):

“We stayed up all night. We took full advantage... the Memorial Day, for everybody to recover. We're in victory lane for hours after the race.” [0:30]

Ad

Trending

Chastain then explained how special the win was, adding:

“And this is one of the few races that we call champion, the Daytona 500, the World 600, as I call it, the Coca-Cola 600, is one of those. So we don't give rings out in this sport for everything, but a couple of races we do. It says champion on the side of it, and that makes it even more special.”

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Ross Chastain started in dead last after crashing in the qualifying session. He was forced to race in a backup car, which the team worked on all night on Saturday (May 24). The hard work paid off after the #1 driver passed William Byron for the lead with six laps remaining before winning the 600-mile contest.

Now, Chastain is at Nashville Superspeedway for the Cracker Barrel 400 slated on Sunday at 7:00 p.m. ET. He has won once at the 1.33-mile Tennessee track in 2023, finishing ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and Denny Hamlin, respectively.

Ad

“It doesn't make sense”: Ross Chastain on winning against dominant drivers at Charlotte

Ross Chastain shared his thoughts on winning the Coca-Cola 600 last week. He couldn't believe passing dominant cars at Charlotte Motor Speedway, including the #24 Chevrolet of William Byron, who led for 283 of 400 laps and won all three stages.

In a post-race interview with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, Chastain said:

Ad

“To stand here in victory lane now, with this big ring, this Busch Light (beer), a big slice of watermelon that I just ate... it's unbelievable. It really doesn't make sense that we were able to drive up and pass two cars that were way better than us all night.” [0:32]

Expand Tweet

Ad

Other drivers who had strong performances were Chase Briscoe and Denny Hamlin. Briscoe started on pole position before earning his best result of the year in third place. Meanwhile, Hamlin challenged William Byron for the lead in the closing laps, but later fell off after a pit road blunder on lap 348.

Ross Chastain won the 2025 Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

With a regular-season win in his 2025 campaign, Chastain is set to return to the playoffs after missing out last year. His last postseason appearance was two years ago when he was eliminated in the Round of 12.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Zarec Sanchez Zarec Sanchez got into cars as a kid when the NASCAR-based movie "Cars" came out. Fast forward to today, he gets to write about the sport with Sportskeeda. He is a seasoned writer with over six years of experience in aviation and automotive journalism. After completing his associate degree in aviation, he started his career as an aviation writer before transitioning into the automotive and motorsports fields, contributing to publications such as Stars Aviation, Philkotse, Daily Tribune, and CarBuzz.



Dedicated to providing accurate and relevant content, Zarec ensures his work reflects both his character and the company's guidelines. He stays updated with the latest developments in motorsports by utilizing various resources, including fan interactions that offer unique perspectives. He also attends media events to test-drive new cars and interview industry leaders.



While he has a deep appreciation for both drivers and constructors, Zarec finds himself drawn to the strategy and history behind the constructor battles. He is excited about the future of F1, especially with the entry of brands like Ford and the shift towards an electrified era.



He believes NASCAR has the potential to expand its global reach and popularity, although he feels it should avoid becoming fully electric. When away from his keyboard, Zarec likes to watch any content related to aviation, such as flight trip reports. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.