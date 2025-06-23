"We stick our necks out every time we race": When Richard Petty led a NASCAR driver boycott over safety concerns

About 56 years ago, Richard Petty led a boycott at Talladega Superspeedway (then Alabama International Motor Speedway), which forced NASCAR to bring in lower‑division Grand American Series cars to run in the Cup event.

Before the inaugural Talladega 500 at the fastest track in NASCAR's 54‑race schedule, cars suffered tire failures under the 190–200 mph loads in 1969. Later, NASCAR's two tire manufacturers, Goodyear and Firestone, deployed harder compounds but even those failed within just a few laps.

A total of 36 drivers, including Petty, David Pearson, Cale Yarborough and the Allison brothers boycotted the race. The seven-time NASCAR Cup champion also reportedly confronted Bill France Sr.

"We stick our necks out every time we race. We aren’t foolish enough to play Russian roulette. The track is rough and dangerous. We will not race on the track as it is now," Richard Petty said (via fayobserver.com).

Petty, who was appointed the president of the Professional Drivers Association (PDA) in August that year, had earlier demanded NASCAR founder Bill France Sr. to postpone the event until safer tires could be developed. When France told them to slow down to 160 mph, the drivers refused.

During a quarrel, LeeRoy Yarbrough punched France in the face after the founder called Bobby Allison afraid, which started the driver boycott.

"They were coming apart in three or four laps" - Richard Petty's former crew chief on NASCAR tire failure

Richard Petty's former crew chief, Dale Inman, oversaw the Petty Enterprises No. 43 team at the longest NASCAR oval, the 2.66‑mile superspeedway. In 2022, he recalled the tire struggles and unsafe track conditions.

"It's like it happened yesterday. France wanted us to test tires, but Richard said no. We purposely left the radiator out of our car so it wouldn’t be ready to drive. The track was in bad shape and the tires just couldn’t handle it. They were coming apart in three or four laps. We had no choice but to leave," Inman said (via fayobserver.com).

"We loaded up and everyone followed us. There was no way the tires would last 500 miles that weekend," he added.

However, the boycott didn't stop the race. France filled the grid with lower-tier Grand American Series cars with only a few Cup cars racing. Goodyear, which was in a 'tire war' with competitor Firestone, flew in new tires that lasted the full distance. Dodge Charger Daytona made its debut that day and Richard Brickhouse went on to win the 1969 Talladega 500, which was his only NASCAR Cup victory.

France, who feared the boycott would hurt attendance, also offered fans who bought tickets to the 1969 Talladega race, free entry to the 1970 Daytona 500.

The boycott ended soon after and the PDA also disbanded within a few years.

