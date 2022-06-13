"We took away all of our chances" - Kevin Harvick blasts his pit crew after 'screwing up' during Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

Stewart-Haas Racing driver Kevin Harvick took home a fourth-place finish in NASCAR’s second road course race of the season at Sonoma Raceway on Sunday. It was his fourth top-five finish and seventh top-ten finish of the season.

Despite collecting a top-five finish, Harvick was agitated with his crew team following a prolonged pit stop that took over 20 seconds on lap 81 of 110. If the pit stop had been a little faster, Harvick believes he could have finished second at worst. His previous pit stops were between 11.51 and 11.57 seconds before his last stop doubled the seconds to 22.

As a result of his crew team's error, he was eliminated from the winning position and chances of getting into the playoffs through a win. After the race, Kevin Harvick didn’t take the issue lightly as he went ahead and blasted his crew team, stating they screw up every week.

Speaking to the media after the race, Harvick said:

“We had our minimum of once-a-week catastrophic failure on pit road and got back as far forward as we could, as usual. It is what it is, I guess. We didn’t finish where we should have. I mean, we took away all of our chances. We should have been second at worst but we keep screwing up every week.”

Harvick’s No.4 GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang was one of the fastest cars all day at Sonoma, but a 10-second delay denied it a chance to cross the victory line for the fastest time.

Kevin Harvick's performance at Toyota/Save Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway

The No.4 began the day in P23 but inched all the way to the top ten in the second stage and eventually finished in the top five at the end of the second stage.

in the No. 4 @GEARWRENCH Ford Mustang is +17 spots since the start of the race, currently running in the top 10. Biggest mover of the race.

Kevin Harvick went on to maintain the same pace in Stages 3 and 4, where he advanced to second place, behind Chris Buescher before the two of them pitted and left Daniel Suarez to take the lead.

Chris Buescher went on and left the pit road earlier than Harvick and managed to catch up to Suarez, taking a second-place finish, while Harvick finished at the far end of the front row.

After the Sonoma race, the 46-year-old driver places 12th in the standings and has yet to secure a spot in the playoffs.

