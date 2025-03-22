"We have it written down with a Sharpie on the table": When Leah Pruett revealed the hilarious story behind Tony Stewart losing TSR naming rights 

Former NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart's wife, Leah Pruett was featured in an interview with Autoweek Journal in 2024 and opened up about an "inside joke" about TSR naming writes. During the interview, Pruett pointed out how any team hauler with 'LSR' instead of TSR, was an inside joke between her and her husband.

Former drag racer Don Prudhomme introduced Tony Stewart to his now-wife, Pruett via FaceTime. The two began dating in 2019 and tied and exchanged vows two years later in November 2021. In November 2024, the couple welcomed their first child, Dominic James Stewart.

During the interview with Autoweek, Tony Stewart's wife highlighted the team was celebrating after wrapping up the 2023 season and was having cocktails in Pruett's lounge.

“I have a large practice tree in my lounge. My lounge comfortably holds four. We probably had 14 in there, and we were having what we called Practice Tree Nationals, everyone competing against each other."

Continuing further, Leah Preutt revealed the origin of the inside joke:

“The night escalated; money starts getting thrown down. So, we needed to up the ante, and somehow, it got to the naming rights of the team. And on that night, Tony lost the naming rights to Leah Stewart Racing. We have it written down (with) a Sharpie on the table, the contract, everything.”

After attending the NHRA awards, Pruett began asking her husband, Tony Stewart, to change the name to "Leah Stewart Racing." She then found a solution to make decals of LSR and put them around the trailers, adding that she also ordered some 'LSR' merchandise for her team.

Nonetheless, Pruett concluded by clarifying that there was no change in ownership.

"I appreciate all forms of racing": When Tony Stewart recalled launching his NHRA team

After solidifying his name in stock car racing, Tony Stewart wanted to try something new and decided to expand his business ventures into the NHRA Series. At the beginning of the 2022 season, he launched his NHRA Camping World Drag Racing team.

Stewart developed an interest in drag racing after meeting his now-wife, Leah Pruett. Before getting married to him, Pruett won multiple NHRA events and dominated the series. But the COVID-19 pandemic resulted in shutting down major leagues, and during that time Stewart attended Purett's events and found his love for drag racing, prompting him to launch a team with two entries in two different divisions.

Leah Pruett drove the Mopar Dodge SET dragster in the Top Fuel ranks. Meanwhile, Matt Hagan competed in the Funny Car Championship for Tony Stewart Racing.

Recalling the same, the former NASCAR team owner said (via Racer.com)

"When I retired from full-time driving, I said it wasn’t the end but the beginning of a new chapter. This is proof of that. I appreciate all forms of racing, and I’ve always been intrigued by drag racing, particularly the NHRA."

“I want to be an integral part of it. And I don’t do things halfway; I go all in. But I’m smart enough to know that I don’t need to be a rookie owner and a rookie driver, so I made sure to get two of the best NHRA drivers in Leah and Matt. I’m going to lean on their experience so we can hit the ground running in 2022," he added.

On December 7, 2023, Leah Preutt announced her temporary hiatus from the series to focus on starting a family. Stewart filled in for his wife's absence and won last year's Rookie of the Year title.

