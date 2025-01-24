In 2024, NASCAR updated its backup car policy in the Xfinity Series to reduce costs and simplify operations for teams. Backup cars, used when primary vehicles are damaged beyond repair during practice, qualifying, or a race, are now subject to stricter rules. Here is a detailed explanation of the changes and their impact.

Teams with one or two cars are allowed to bring only one backup car to events. Teams with three or more cars can bring two backup cars, but only one can be fully assembled with an engine. The second car must remain unassembled or partially prepared, which reduces costs by limiting the resources spent on backup vehicles.

NASCAR also banned fully wrapped backup cars to save money. Instead, teams must assign a solid color to their backup cars for the entire season. Sponsor decals can only be added if the backup car is used. This rule cuts down on customization costs for cars that might never race.

However, there are exceptions to the restrictions. If qualifying and the race are separated by two hours or less, the rules do not apply. Additional exemptions are made for consecutive West Coast races, such as Portland and Sonoma, to help teams manage travel and equipment logistics more effectively.

NASCAR’s Jeff Gordon won ‘The Winston’ in a backup car

The 2001 NASCAR All-Star Race, then called "The Winston," was held at the Charlotte Motor Speedway. The wet track caused a multi-car crash early on in the race, and Jeff Gordon’s No. 24 car was heavily damaged. NASCAR allowed teams to use backup cars since the event was an exhibition, giving Gordon’s team a chance to continue.

Gordon’s backup car was only partially assembled, so his team, Hendrick Motorsports, worked to prepare it. They had to remove the engine from the damaged car and install it in the backup. Other teams also pitched in to help. Steve Letarte, then a member of Gordon’s team and later a NASCAR analyst, said:

"We unloaded the car, but the backup was half put together and it wasn’t close to being race-track ready. In that event, you’d never assume you’d need it in a hurry. It was chaotic for sure." (via hendrickmotorsports.com)

When the race restarted, Gordon began at the back of the field in 21st place. The race had three segments: two 30-lap runs and a 10-lap shootout. After the first segment, fans voted to invert part of the field, which added another challenge. Gordon advanced to fourth by the end of the first segment, started ninth in the second, and finished it in second place.

During the final 10 laps, his team made a strategic decision to change all four tires, putting him near the front. Speeding penalties for other drivers helped him start the final segment on the front row. In the closing laps, Gordon overtook Ward Burton and held off Dale Jarrett to win the race. Talking about the win post-race, he said:

“It was pretty frustrating, to be honest, because I knew we had a really good race car. I thought we had a shot to win it regardless, but once (the crash) happened, I’m like, ‘Now we’re out.’ And then I’m like, ‘OK, we’re back in but we’re not going to win. We’re not going to be as competitive.’ And we were unbelievable.” (via hendrickmotorsports.com)

Jeff Gordon drove in NASCAR during the 1990s and early 2000s, winning 4 Cup series championships.

