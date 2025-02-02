What is the biggest Daytona 500 prize purse in history? All you need to know

The Daytona 500 is the most prestigious race in NASCAR, with its prize purse reaching record levels in 2024. The total purse for the 2024 race was $28,035,991, making it the largest in the event's history.

On that note, here’s a detailed breakdown of the prize money, how it has changed over the years, and what to expect in 2025.

According to Fox Sports' Bob Pockrass, the total purse for the 2024 Daytona 500 was $28,035,991. This marks an increase of over $1 million from 2023 when the purse was $26,934,357. The upward trend continues from previous years, as in 2020, the total purse was $23.6 million.

NASCAR did not publicly disclose the details for years, but transparency returned in 2023. The purse has increased significantly over time. The total payout was $18 million in 2015, meaning an increase of over $10 million in less than a decade.

Trending

The exact amount awarded to the winner is not publicly available. Since 2015, NASCAR has stopped disclosing individual driver payouts. The last known winner's earnings were $1.58 million when Joey Logano won in 2015. In 2023, estimates suggested that the winner received between $1.5 million and $2 million (via sportingnews.com).

The payout structure has prize money for the 36 charter teams in the NASCAR Cup Series, dividing the overall purse among many competitors. While the winner's share is only a fraction of the total purse, it is a substantial financial sum and the prestige of winning NASCAR’s biggest race comes with it.

Michael McDowell, the 2021 Daytona 500 winner, talked about the importance of the prize money, in an interview with NASCAR.com said:

"Obviously, it’s significant. It’s the biggest race of the year for us and for the team from a payout standpoint. It does matter, especially for a team like us at Front Row. Winning the race and making the playoffs, financially what that does for you, it sets up the next few years – not just that year."

Ricky Stenhouse Jr., the 2023 winner, also added to the sentiment, saying (via NASCAR.com):

"On the money side, it takes a lot of money to make this sport go around, and this race team. My wife and I are redoing our bathroom and bedroom and now a nursery, and that would go a long way. So, it’s kind of already spent – I hope we win."

Michael McDowell and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. have won the crown jewel race once each and will return for the race this year as well. McDowell will drive the No. 71 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Spire Motorsports in his 14th Daytona 500 on February 16. Stenhouse Jr., meanwhile, is confirmed to race for Hyak Motorsports, marking his eighth appearance in the event.

2025 Daytona 500 Preview

William Byron, Rudy Fugle, Jeff Gordon, and Rick Hendrick look on as the date for the 2025 Daytona 500 is revealed during the 2024 Daytona 500 Champion Celebration at Hendrick Motorsports Campus on February 26, 2024 - Source: Getty

The 2025 Daytona 500 is scheduled for February 16 at Daytona International Speedway. This will be the 67th running of the event and the first race of the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Daytona International Speedway is a 2.5-mile superspeedway with 31-degree banking in the turns. It is one of three superspeedways that host NASCAR races, along with Atlanta Motor Speedway and Talladega Superspeedway.

The 2025 race will feature notable debuts, including Shane van Gisbergen’s first Daytona 500 appearance with Trackhouse Racing. It will also be the first race for new teams such as Haas Factory Team, JR Motorsports, and Tricon Garage. Hélio Castroneves will compete under the Open Exemption Provisional rule, confirming his participation regardless of qualifying results.

Fox will broadcast the race in the United States, with commentary from Mike Joy, Clint Bowyer, and Kevin Harvick. The Motor Racing Network (MRN) will handle radio coverage, with Alex Hayden and Rusty Wallace among the announcers.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback