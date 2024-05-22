What car does Ford use in NASCAR 2024? All you need to know

NASCAR, as a sport, goes beyond just racing and entertainment. For many years, grid manufacturers have utilized it as a platform to present their most recent inventions and gain customers' trust by showcasing the capabilities of their race-winning cars.

Ford, a participant in NASCAR since 1971, boasts a rich history of success. The 2024 season sees the arrival of the "Dark Horse" Mustang, ready to take on the intense racing that the 2024 season brings.

Priced at $60,000, the Dark Horse is a limited edition vehicle, and it represents the pinnacle of the Mustang lineup for the brand's seventh generation. In a teleconference with NASCAR, Mark Rushbrook, Global Director of Ford Performance Motorsports, shared his thoughts on the 2024 Mustang's release by stating:

“It’s been such a great car for us and a great icon for us since 1964, both as a road car and as a race car for that entire time,” as a company, we made the commitment to have a seventh-generation Mustang for the road, we knew instantly in motorsports that that meant a new wave of Mustangs for us on the race track.”

The Ford Mustang and its first appearance in NASCAR.

Nationwide Series Car Test

After over 60 years and numerous production models, the Ford Mustang has cemented its place as an American icon. The idea of witnessing their ideal vehicle compete at over 160 mph was a dream for many Mustang and NASCAR enthusiasts. In 2009, that dream extended to the racetrack when the Mustang, the Blue Oval's longest-running nameplate, made its debut in NASCAR.

Ford Mustang's racing journey wasn't limited to NASCAR. Ford Racing also took the fifth-generation machine to other prestigious racing venues, including the legendary NHRA, Grand-Am Cup road racing, and even Formula Drift.

The fifth-generation Mustang's iconic styling and media hype catapulted it to instant track stardom. When asked about the Mustang's long-awaited NASCAR debut, Brian Wolfe, then-director of Ford North American Motorsport, shared his thoughts:

"We're excited about Mustang coming to NASCAR," said . "It's the most successful product nameplate in racing history, and it seems only right that it should be coming to the most popular form of racing in North America."

The Ford performance team celebrates a season highlight with Ryan Blaney securing the highest driver ranking for their 2024 Ford Mustang. Blaney's impressive performance with the 2024 Mustang has helped the Ohio driver secure 8th place in the drivers standings.

NASCAR's 2024 season is far from over, continuing to deliver action-packed racing that keeps fans on the edge of their seats. The "Dark Horse" Mustang will make its next appearance at the iconic Charlotte Motor Speedway on May 27th.