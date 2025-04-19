What Denny Hamlin’s fiancée said about Gianna Tulio’s pictures from her romantic rendezvous

Denny Hamlin's fiancée, Jordan Fish, recently commented on Gianna Tulio's Instagram post from St. Lucia, where the Team Penske driver, Ryan Blaney, and his partner are enjoying the only off-weekend during NASCAR's 2025 Cup Series.

Ad

Gianna shared bikini-clad photos of herself at the Jade Mountain Resort in St Lucia, which garnered lovely reactions from Erin Blaney, Scott McLaughlin's wife Karly Paone, and Jordan Fish. Appreciating Gianna's photos via the comment section, Jordan wrote:

"Okay like how are you real??? 🦄"

Ryan Blaney's wife responded to Jordan Fish's comment by saying that she was "blushing." While Denny Hamlin and Ryan Blaney share a competitive relationship on track with instances of some not-so-pleasant exchanges, the former's fiancée and Blaney's wife often hype each other up through Instagram.

Ad

Trending

(Image via Instagram/ @giannatulio)

One of the most prominent exchanges between Blaney and Hamlin took place during the 2023 Homestead Miami race, wherein the Joe Gibbs Racing driver kept pushing Blaney toward the left side door. This resulted in Christopher Bell and William Byron moving forward amid Blaney and Hamlin's duel. Eventually, Ryan Blaney benefitted since Denny Hamlin's car experienced a mechanical issue with its steering.

Ad

However, Blaney expressed his discontent with Hamlin during a post-race interview, stating:

“He tried to slide me two or three times and failed miserably and then just decided to use me up. I mean, if you’re gonna slide somebody, slide somebody and commit. Don’t halfway do it and use me up. So, what did he say? Hack? I think he was that today.” (via USA Network)

Ad

Denny Hamlin drops controversial take on NASCAR's Next Gen cars: Details explored

On a recent episode of the Actions Detrimental podcast, Denny Hamlin dropped a controversial take on NASCAR's Next Gen cars, which were introduced in 2022. The JGR driver expressed that he thought the cars weren't tested enough to make them suitable for all kinds of race tracks, adding that the ride causes inconvenience with quick overtaking.

Ad

Recalling the first team owner meeting concerning Next Gen cars, Hamlin remembered asking NASCAR's Senior VP of Innovation and Racing Development, John Probst, if he was sure the new car would perform well on all kinds of racetracks. At the time, Hamlin told Probst that they had the opportunity to build a car that could race well at all tracks, and the Senior VP of Racing Development assured him regarding the Next Gen cars.

Ad

Ad

Expressing his issues with the Next Gen cars, Hamlin said:

"They just didn't do enough testing. The car wasn't ready. We had to delay it one year, we had the COVID thing . It was not thought out enough. We didn't actually have multiple racecars on the racetrack testing this car until two months before the very first race. And at that moment is when we all realized holy sh*t, you cannot pass. It was really, really bad." (47:27 onwards)

Ad

The No. 11 racer mentioned that initially the plan was to run 500 horsepower in the Next Gen cars, but the performance was "so horrible" that team owners and racers talked NASCAR into 670 horsepower for the new ride.

Ad

However, Hamlin didn't portray the setback with Next Gen cars as an issue that cannot be resolved. The JGR ace mentioned that the cars could be fixed, and all that needed to be done was to get drivers in a room and figure out some solutions.

Notably, Denny Hamlin emerged victorious at Darlington Raceway on April 6, 2025, followed by a second-place finish at the Bristol Motor Speedway on April 14, 2025. The JGR driver currently has 48 points to his credit in this year's Cup Series points table.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Divya Singh Rana Divya is a beauty and lifestyle writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in fan reactions, product launches and trending topics. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Law and has a strong previous work experience of more than 5 years. She had taken up lifestyle writing during her under-graduate days, but soon realized that it was her true calling and shifted domains.



Divya loves working in beauty of its vastness and popularity as a genre. Exploring and writing about diverse products not only keeps her up-to-date with the latest trends, but also helps her determine the best ones for her own personal use.



She always refers to the most authentic source for her content which includes the social media accounts of the brand/celebrity she is covering, PR materials like media releases on websites like WWD, Beauty Packaging, and PR Newswire for accurate quotes and information.



Divya admires Meryl Streep, Viola Davis, and Keanu Reeves, and their background, struggle, and commitment to their art despite all odds inspire her. She also feels that all three of them continue to be true to their craft even after achieving global fandom and a plethora of awards.



When off her shift, she binge-watches a lot of series and movies on OTT platforms and enjoys undertaking gym and classical dance classes. Know More