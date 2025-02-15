What to expect if the 2025 Daytona 500 faces weather delays or a cancellation? All you need to know

The 2025 Daytona 500 is set to kick off the NASCAR Cup Series season this Sunday. However, Mother Nature might have other ideas for "The Great American Race" with rainy weather looming in the forecast.

This isn't unheard of for the Daytona 500 as the race has seen its fair share of weather delays, postponements, and even rain-shortened races. Four times the Daytona 500 has been called off early because of rain, including in 1965, 1966, 2003, and 2009. On three occasions, the race has been postponed to the following Monday because of rain, including in 2012, 2020, and 2024. The event was halted, but later restarted and finished after lengthy rain delays in both 2014 and 2021.

According to weather.com, as of Saturday morning EST, there's a 70 percent chance of rain throughout the afternoon. Because of this, NASCAR moved the race's start time up to 1:30 p.m. EST, one hour ahead of its originally scheduled start time. The forecast appears to clear up in the evening, which could leave fans watching the Daytona 500 a little later than expected.

So what can NASCAR fans expect if Mother Nature interferes with the Daytona 500 plans? Unfortunately, there's not much they can do other than wait it out. Fans can rest assured that NASCAR will do what it can to run the 200-lap event to its entirety as originally planned. With potential weather delays looming, it'd be important for fans to stay tuned into NASCAR's social media team or watch coverage of the event on FOX to stay updated on when the event will take place.

With a strong chance of rain in the afternoon, but clearer weather in the evening (EST), there's a solid chance fans will be watching the Daytona 500 into the night. However, with only a 3 percent chance of rain and sunny skies on Monday, there's a possibility NASCAR could move the race to some time the next day. If the race gets postponed, NASCAR will make announcements on the time it would get the action underway on Monday. Regardless of any weather delays or cancellations, FOX will still be the network to watch "The Great American Race."

Chase Briscoe, Austin Cindric make up the Daytona 500 front row

Whenever the Daytona 500 gets underway, whether it be on time or delayed due to weather, Chase Briscoe and Austin Cindric will lead the field to the green flag to start the 200-lap event. Briscoe and Cindric landed front-row starting spots in Wednesday's Daytona 500 qualifying session.

The Daytona 500 is Briscoe's first outing behind the wheel of the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota, replacing the semi-retired Martin Truex Jr., the 2017 Cup Series champion. Cindric, meanwhile, is a previous Daytona 500 winner in the #2 Team Penske Ford.

On Thursday, Bubba Wallace and Cindric won their respective Duel races, the 60-lap qualifying races to determine the rest of the starting field. With his win, Wallace, the driver of the #23 23XI Racing Toyota, will start the Daytona 500 from third place.

