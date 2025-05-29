What is Greg Biffle's net worth? Breaking down the NASCAR driver’s career and wealth

Greg Biffle, who competed full-time in NASCAR for over two decades, has an estimated net worth of $30 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth. The former NASCAR Xfinity and Truck Series champion made his Cup debut with Jack Roush's team in 2002 and spent the vast majority of his career in the team's No. 16 Ford.

Ad

Biffle won over 55 races across the sports' top-three series and retired from full-time racing in the mid-2010s. He earned his fortune through endorsements and racing-related ventures. Biffle caught the attention of Roush in the mid-1990s and saw early success in the Craftsman Truck Series, where he was named Rookie of the Year in 1998 and won the championship in 2000. He followed that up with another title in the Xfinity Series in 2002.

Ad

Trending

Biffle raced for Roush Fenway Racing between 2003 and 2016 but his breakout season was in 2005 when he won six races and finished second in the Cup Series standings. The 55-year-old has made occasional comebacks. In 2019, he returned to the Truck Series and won a race for Kyle Busch Motorsports. He also drove part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2022 and competed in the Superstar Racing Experience (SRX).

Biffle started his own off-road racing venture, the Sand Outlaw Series in 2018. He also owns a UTV racing shop, Pace Offroad, and runs a YouTube channel with over 188k subscribers.

Ad

Will Greg Biffle return to NASCAR?

Greg Biffle's last NASCAR appearance was in the NASCAR ARCA Menards Series West with Sigma Performance Services in August 2024. He also shared his interest in substituting for Kyle Larson at Hendrick Motorsports for the All-Star at North Wilkesboro Speedway this season.

However, he has no concrete plans of returning to any one of the top-three series. His focus is more on having a good time than racing in competitive events. While appearing on the Dale Jr. Download podcast episode in February 2025, Biffle revealed that he prefers the freedom of riding off-road anytime without strict schedules.

Ad

"Ever since I started racing Trucks, Xfinity, and Cup, I got my fill off of that, right? That's where I got my deal. And then I started doing the desert stuff. And I'll tell you...it's so much fun, and it's so exhilarating...And I can go anytime I want. I can ride for 20 minutes or an hour. I can, you know, stop and do whatever. It's not 15 minutes of practice and this and that," Greg Biffle said (59:20 onwards).

Ad

However, he also mentioned that he would return to the sport for certain "bucket list" tracks.

Greg Biffle also gained recognition last year for his relief efforts in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. The Vancouver, Washington native used his helicopter to deliver supplies and rescue people and received the 2024 Myers Brothers Award by NASCAR.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Palak Gupta Palak Gupta is a dynamic motorsports writer with a unique blend of experience in economics and a passion for storytelling. Her enthusiasm for writing and a keen interest in racing steered her toward this field. With two years of professional writing experience, Palak has previously worked with Bhoomi, a non-profit organization, and as a content executive at MoreTasks Business Solution.



To maintain accuracy and uphold journalistic integrity, Palak relies on reputable sources such as official websites, trusted news outlets, and credible channels, while also keeping an eye on trends across social media platforms and forums like Reddit. She actively follows developments in motorsports, constantly seeking unique angles for her stories to deliver fresh and engaging content to her readers.



Inspired by Ross Chastain’s unconventional yet spectacular wall ride during the 2022 NASCAR season, Palak appreciates daring moves that defy norms and capture the spirit of motorsports. Although she doesn't have a favorite driver, she admires such moments that make history.



While she recognizes that NASCAR may never reach the global prominence of Formula 1, Palak suggests expanding internationally and investing in technology to grow its audience. Palak is also an avid movie and documentary enthusiast, enjoys gardening, and loves to sketch and paint in her spare time. Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.