×
Create
Notifications

What is the NASCAR Choose rule that could be used for restart at Dover Motor Speedway?

A general view of the pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
A general view of the pace lap prior to the NASCAR Cup Series DuraMAX Drydene 400 presented by RelaDyne at Dover Motor Speedway (Photo by Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images)
Yash Soni
Yash Soni
CONTRIBUTOR
visit
Modified May 02, 2022 02:03 PM IST
Feature

NASCAR has decided to postpone the DuraMAX Drydene 400 to Monday at 12 pm due to rain. The Cup race just completed 78 laps out of 400 on the one-mile-long Dover Motor Speedway.

As the 11th Cup Series race is postponed, NASCAR can decide to implement the Choose rule. The rule could be used for restarts at the Monster Mille concrete track for the first time.

We are back tomorrow!Learn about our weather guarantee, using, buying, or transferring tickets, camping and more!Plus FREE parking on Monday!#DuraMAXDrydene400doverspeedway.com/2022/05/01/mon… https://t.co/uJ0SGpGpas

The Choose rule is used to enhance on-track competition by allowing drivers to choose which lane of the track they want to restart: the preferred and non-preferred racing lanes.

Drivers must make their decision before they get to an orange V with a box inside on the track, where drivers will either go left or right. The Choose rule only comes into play on restarts from caution periods.

Selecting the right side of the track for restarts is important. When the Choose rule is in action during the races, drivers have the chance to take multiple positions.

The rule is used on all tracks, excluding road courses, Daytona International Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the Choose rule on his official Twitter account. The tweet reads:

"Once the Choose process begins, if the restart is waived off, then the subsequent line-up will:"
“Revert to the order of the vehicles prior to the Choose process, including freeze the field order, use of the pit out camera, penalty vehicles, and vehicle's ability to maintain reasonable speed, as determined by NASCAR”.
“At the Series Managing Director's discretion, if the Race is delayed for an extended period, NASCAR may require another Choose prior to the restart.”
NASCAR can decide to have the drivers re-choose. Here is the rule: https://t.co/6kN6Zw4vJ9

Line-up for postponed NASCAR Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway

Here is the full line-up of drivers on Monday as per their finish before the flag:

Also Read Article Continues below
  1. Kyle Larson
  2. Chase Elliott
  3. Ryan Blaney
  4. Martin Truex
  5. William Byron
  6. Christopher Bell
  7. Aric Almirola
  8. Denny Hamlin
  9. Alex Bowman
  10. Kyle Busch
  11. Ross Chastain
  12. Justin Haley
  13. Chris Buescher
  14. Brad Keselowski
  15. Daniel Suárez
  16. Ricky Stenhouse
  17. Kevin Harvick
  18. Bubba Wallace
  19. Austin Cindric
  20. Kurt Busch
  21. Eric Joes
  22. Corey Lajoie
  23. Tyler Reddick
  24. Chase Briscoe
  25. AJ Allmendinger
  26. Austin Dillon
  27. Joey Logano
  28. Ryan Preece
  29. Michael McDowell
  30. Cole Custer
  31. Ty Dillon
  32. Harrison Burton
  33. Cody Ware
  34. Todd Gilliland
  35. Josh Bilicki
  36. BJ McLeod

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी