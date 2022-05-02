What is the NASCAR Choose rule that could be used for restart at Dover Motor Speedway?

NASCAR has decided to postpone the DuraMAX Drydene 400 to Monday at 12 pm due to rain. The Cup race just completed 78 laps out of 400 on the one-mile-long Dover Motor Speedway.

As the 11th Cup Series race is postponed, NASCAR can decide to implement the Choose rule. The rule could be used for restarts at the Monster Mille concrete track for the first time.

The Choose rule is used to enhance on-track competition by allowing drivers to choose which lane of the track they want to restart: the preferred and non-preferred racing lanes.

Drivers must make their decision before they get to an orange V with a box inside on the track, where drivers will either go left or right. The Choose rule only comes into play on restarts from caution periods.

Selecting the right side of the track for restarts is important. When the Choose rule is in action during the races, drivers have the chance to take multiple positions.

The rule is used on all tracks, excluding road courses, Daytona International Speedway, and Talladega Superspeedway.

Motorsports journalist Bob Pockrass shared the Choose rule on his official Twitter account. The tweet reads:

"Once the Choose process begins, if the restart is waived off, then the subsequent line-up will:"

“Revert to the order of the vehicles prior to the Choose process, including freeze the field order, use of the pit out camera, penalty vehicles, and vehicle's ability to maintain reasonable speed, as determined by NASCAR”.

“At the Series Managing Director's discretion, if the Race is delayed for an extended period, NASCAR may require another Choose prior to the restart.”

Bob Pockrass @bobpockrass NASCAR can decide to have the drivers re-choose. Here is the rule: NASCAR can decide to have the drivers re-choose. Here is the rule: https://t.co/6kN6Zw4vJ9

Line-up for postponed NASCAR Cup Series at Dover Motor Speedway

Here is the full line-up of drivers on Monday as per their finish before the flag:

Kyle Larson Chase Elliott Ryan Blaney Martin Truex William Byron Christopher Bell Aric Almirola Denny Hamlin Alex Bowman Kyle Busch Ross Chastain Justin Haley Chris Buescher Brad Keselowski Daniel Suárez Ricky Stenhouse Kevin Harvick Bubba Wallace Austin Cindric Kurt Busch Eric Joes Corey Lajoie Tyler Reddick Chase Briscoe AJ Allmendinger Austin Dillon Joey Logano Ryan Preece Michael McDowell Cole Custer Ty Dillon Harrison Burton Cody Ware Todd Gilliland Josh Bilicki BJ McLeod

