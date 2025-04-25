What is NASCAR’s Run What You Brung idea for the All-Star Race? Explained

NASCAR recently proposed an fresh idea for the annual Cup Series exhibition race at North Wilkesboro Speedway. The Run What You Brung format would reportedly have allowed teams to try different setups and parts on their cars for the 40th running of the All-Star Race next month.

That means teams could have experimented with new ideas and tested them out without worrying about the rules as long as they met the safety requirements.

Unfortunately, NASCAR Cup teams turned down the proposal due to the cost and effort involved for a non-championship race. This year's All-Star Race will instead feature an optional "promoter's caution", which NASCAR can throw any time before lap 220 of the 250-lap main race.

An additional "Manufacturer Showdown" will take place to decide which group finishes best in the All-Star Race. The total finishing positions manufacturer (Ford, Chevy, Toyota) will win the competition.

23XI Racing team owner Denny Hamlin also confirmed on X that he would expand on the proposed idea and why NASCAR teams decided to back out during his Actions Detrimental podcast, next week.

What was NASCAR's All-Star Race format in 2024

The All-Star Race was just meant for recent Cup race winners when it debuted in 1985, but now more drivers can join the exhibition event. A fan-voted driver also gets in the 250-lap main event. NASCAR tries out new ideas like special tires or rule changes. The race also features extra challenges like the Pit Crew Challenge.

Most fans and drivers have agreed that the Next Gen cars have not worked great on short tracks. And NASCAR took the opportunity to introduce the "option" tires last year during the All-Star race at the 0.625 miles track in North Wilkesboro, North Carolina, which saw positive feedback.

"I think they need to swing for it. They need to get on the other side of it and see if they can learn anything and see if it makes a difference or not. I think those are all things that we definitely need to do. We need to do it sooner rather than later. I think they need to get aggressive with it. I think the All-Star Race is gonna be a good opportunity to do that," Josh Berry said in 2024 (via Spedway Digest).

The three "option" tires included a mandatory pirme tire, a softer one for better grip and a third tire for rainy conditions. The softer tires were later used during points races at short tracks: Richmond Raceway, Phoenix Raceway and Bristol Motor Speedway.

Meanwhile, this year's All-Star Race is set to take place on May 18 with a prize of $1 million. Prior to the main event, two heat races and a 100-lap All-Star Open will decide the starting lineup.

