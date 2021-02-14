What you need to know about Trackside host Amy Long

Amy Long might just seem like another host on the endless list of reporters who cover NASCAR events, but she is definitely a lot more than that. In fact, between her time as a reporter at WCTV and her stint as a character actor at Disney, she has a lot of depth when it comes to being in front of the camera.

Fast-forward to now and Amy Long has been NASCAR's trackside host for the last three years. What is interesting though is that she seems to be a fan of various styles of racing, which is evident by her Twitter account. From her posts, she comes off as being familiar with different racing disciples, making her a valuable voice on the air.

Had the very best time cheering on the @KKRdirt teams during the #DIRTcarNats at @VolusiaSpeedway last week! 🐊



Lots of hard work goes into these machines, it was awesome to see them in action. Can’t wait to get back to the dirt track! #kkr #gatorhunting #dirt pic.twitter.com/hsA0yFtaSv — Amy Long (@miss_amylong) February 12, 2021

Amy Long helping bring in more diversity

Amy Long also seems to be a part of Fox Sports' efforts to create a more diverse reporting cast, making her one of few women who have found a place in the sport and become one of the biggest talking heads in NASCAR right now.

The fact that a woman has risen in similar fashion to that of NASCAR pit reporter Jamie Little is proof of diversity being the future of this sport. Maybe she could even work her way into the booth.

As for those wondering about her personal life, she graduated from Florida State University with a Bachelors degree in Communications. Some of her other career highlights include helping cover the Discovery Space Mission for ABC and going under cover for various reports during her time as an intern.

Only time will tell what happens to Amy Long's career, but she definitely has the depth to go far. She also has a personality that could help drive NASCAR to new heights, and maybe even bring in more female fans to the sport.