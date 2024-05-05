What is pack racing in NASCAR? The close-quarters chaos explained

Pack racing is an instance when multiple cars race in close proximity to one another, forming a tightly-knit group or "pack" as they drive on the track at high speeds.

At it's core, pack racing remains one of the most crucial components of superspeedway races in NASCAR. The larger race tracks such as Daytona and Talladega feature long straightaways and high-banked turns that allow drivers to reach high speeds and engage in pack racing.

In this article, we explore more details about the phenomenon called pack racing, and how it often leads to chaotic crashes in NASCAR races.

At the heart of pack racing lies the phenomenon of drafting, a strategy where drivers exploit aerodynamic forces to gain an advantage over their competitors. Drafting occurs when a car closely follows in the slipstream of the car ahead, effectively reducing drag and increasing speed by riding in the "draft" created by the leading car. This allows drivers to conserve fuel and maintain higher speeds.

However, the close proximity of cars in a pack racing scenario also introduces inherent risks. With vehicles racing at close proximity at speeds exceeding 200 miles per hour, the margin for error is thin, and the consequences of misjudgment can be catastrophic.

One wrong move can trigger a chain reaction of chaos, resulting in multi-car wrecks known as "the big one" that can dramatically alter the outcome of the race.

The recent NASCAR races on superspeedways have all featured one big crash or "the big one." For example, the GEICO 500 race which was won by 23XI Racing's Tyler Reddick, saw at one point numerous Toyota drivers collide in a chain reaction, causing a frenzy of DNFs with nearly 50 laps to go. Erik Jones of Legacy Motor Club found himself injured and missed out on two races weekends that followed.

The 2024 Daytona 500 was yet another event to feature a similar crash. Alex Bowman of Hendrick Motorsports triggered a major crash after bumping into William Byron, and as a result, more than 10 drivers were entangled in the incident that resulted in six drivers being handed a DNF finish.

Is pack racing the same as drafting in NASCAR?

While pack racing and drafting are closely intertwined, they are distinct concepts that serve different purposes on the racetrack.

Pack racing refers to the overall style of racing where cars compete in close quarters, while drafting is a specific technique used by drivers to gain a competitive advantage. On the other hand, drafting in NASCAR involves positioning a car to take advantage of the aerodynamic effects created by the leading car's slipstream.

By tucking in behind another car, drivers can reduce air resistance and increase speed, allowing them to conserve fuel and maintain higher speeds for longer periods. Drafting is particularly effective on superspeedway tracks like Daytona and Talladega, where the high speeds and long straightaways create ideal conditions for slipstreaming.

The phenomenon of drafting was discovered by the late great racing legend Junior Johnson. A Hall of Famer, Johnson discovered this strategy during the 1960 Daytona 500, which was his greatest victory in NASCAR.