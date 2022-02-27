What is resin, and why is it used in NASCAR?

NASCAR has, on several occasions, applied resin to the tracks to make the race more interesting. Speaking of resin, I know most NASCAR fans are wondering what this resin is.

Well, resin is a unique chemical compound, black in color, mostly used to enhance the traction of car tires, giving the lower line more grip.

In previous races, they have not used the resin, including the recently concluded Daytona 500.

However, as we approach the second race of the 2022 season in Fontana, CA at Auto Club Speedway, they have already confirmed that the resin will be applied at both turns.

While giving Alex Bowman’s thought on the impact of resin in a Twitter post, Bob Pockrass wrote:

“The resin in Fontana has been placed in both turns, the entire width of the track. They also have used the tire dragon over the areas. Here are Alex Bowman’s thoughts on how it could impact the racing”

According to Bob Pockrass, they are also planning to use a tire dragon, where four tires are placed at the back of the tractors and it moves around the tracks applying rubbers.

In the video posted, Bowman mentioned that:

“I think it hasn’t been there for a long time, we need to track the rubber up quickly kinda limited practice before we are on track so hopefully it does what they want it to do and it works out well but sad for me and interesting to see how it holds up. The place is super abrasive, super high tire ware it might change that for sure.”

They used the resin during the 2017 season and drivers had mixed reactions with others liking the experience while others were not that pleased.

Fans did not take the issue of resin lightly as they went ahead on replying to the Tweet, mentioning:

“Why would they put that down before practice and qualifying. Other than Darlington, Auto club chews up tires and tire fall off is great. Plus it has 7 grooves. Why?”

NASCAR to hold Wise Power 400 since 2020

With the upcoming Wise Power 400, NASCAR will be marking its second race of the season. It's also the 32nd race since it started holding races at the Auto Club Speedway in 1997.

NASCAR will be hosting both the Xfinity Series and Cup Series races. Xfinity will kick off on Saturday, February 26th, and the Cup Series closes the Auto Club Speedway race on Sunday, February 27th.

The return to Auto Club Speedway in Fontana will somehow hit differently this year, considering it will be the first since 2020. As a result, NASCAR is planning to make it bigger, better and more interesting.

