What is So Damn Close? Everything about the new NASCAR documentary

The three-wide finish at the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway is still fresh in everyone's mind. To reminisce about it, and make it legendary, NASCAR recently released a documentary named So Damn Close, and it is available to watch on YouTube.

On Monday, NASCAR from their official YouTube channel released the 44-minute 12-second documentary titled 'So Damn Close: NASCAR's Insane Photo Finish' to pay tribute to the mind-blowing race finish at Atlanta last year. As NASCAR moves to Atlanta for the 2025 Ambetter Health 400 after the successful Daytona 500, there cannot be a better time to release the documentary.

In January, NASCAR brought Daniel Suarez, Ryan Blaney, and Kyle Busch, the top three finishers from the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 to the Gem Theatre in Kannapolis, North Carolina, where they showcased the documentary. Now, a month later, they aired it for fans to witness the outcome of a race that will remain legendary.

Clint Bowyer, a former NASCAR Cup Series driver, hosted the documentary. While the makers of the documentary wanted to create a masterpiece, it wasn't an easy task. Speaking about this, Griffin Van Malssen, NASCAR's studio supervisor for unscripted content, stated,

"We could tell this story in a lot of ways, including interviewing each guy individually and get their own perspective, which would be in a more traditional way of doing it. But we thought what would really make this show stand out is to have all these guys together and able to bounce off each other and learn things from each other, and talk about what they were thinking. We wanted them to navigate and relive the race together.”

Following this, he added,

“It was stressful. Having to line all these people up wasn’t easy, knowing we had to have time to do (the interviews) and then having time to edit it all together. But everybody pitched in and understood how important the show was going to be, how cool it was going to be and having everyone together was going to make it special. It was awesome to just have it all come together." (As per NASCAR.com)

The 2024 Ambetter Health 400 was the second race of the 2024 Cup Series season, and as it ended under a three-wide photo finish, it marked the fourth closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.

Daniel Suarez let his feelings known about his NASCAR Cup Series win in Atlanta

Daniel Suarez, who won the 2024 Ambetter Health 400 at the Atlanta Motor Speedway, shared his thoughts, pointing out how the timing worked for him.

Daniel Suarez (99) celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Ambetter Health 400 at Atlanta Motor Speedway - Source: Imagn

Speaking about this, he said,

“Any of us could have won that race. It was a matter of inches. It was just a matter of timing. Fortunately, the timing worked out good for me.”

Thanks to the victory, the Trackhouse Racing driver qualified for the 2024 playoffs. It was his second win in the Cup Series after the 2022 Toyota Save/Mart 350 at Sonoma Raceway.

