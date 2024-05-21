What are the steps to becoming a NASCAR driver? Complete guide from grassroots to the green flag

The road to NASCAR is highly competitive and tedious. The ability to tame fast cars at an average speed of 150 mph is surely not for any average person. It requires a great deal of skill which comes from countless hours of training and practice, sheer hard work, and physical and mental training.

Many professional drivers start at a young age similar to other sports. NASCAR enthusiasts in recent times engage their kids in the world of racing as soon as they turn 5 by letting them sit behind the wheel of go-karts. As the kids grow older, they tend to become comfortable in the vehicle and develop their skills side by side.

The most straightforward path to becoming a NASCAR driver is to gain as much experience as possible at a young age and compete in local races, thus creating a buzz among the community.

A few standard steps have been listed below to get started in NASCAR:

Get behind the wheel as soon as possible

Get behind the go-karts at a young age at local tracks and get associated with any go-karts association as many offer youth go-karting competitions.

Make connections in the sport

NASCAR enthusiasts can start with old-fashioned networking by visiting the local race tracks and getting a pit pass where possible. Apart from watching the NASCAR races, striking up conversations with the pros or any member associated with the teams could help.

Get inside a real car

After getting familiar with go-karting, Legend cars would be a probable next step. NASCAR has a set of national divisions like the Cup Series, Xfinity Series, Truck Series, and ARCA Menards Series which serve as stepping stones.

Understand the basic mechanics of the car

Learning about the difference between a race car and a passenger car is also a major step. However, drivers have crew and maintenance staff to keep the car running smoothly. It also comes down to the knowledge of the driver who can spot problems early and before getting into high speeds.

Attend a racing school

Enthusiasts can join organizations like the Sports Car Club of America to finesse skills and abilities, gain more track experience, and create more networks in the racing community.

Sign up for a volunteer program or an internship with NASCAR - a more professional approach

Volunteering as a pit crew member in the local race track or teams to get a first-hand experience of the fast-paced life on the track is one approach. Applying for internships at NASCAR is another approach.

With more experience under the belt, the more chances arise of getting a racing license. Initially, a provisional racing license will be given, but after completing a set of organization-sponsored races, the drivers will be eligible to upgrade to a full-time license.

The last and most important step - get the money

Professional racing is not cheap at all. A race driver would not be successful without sponsors and to find sponsors, one needs the right connections and the right network. Good PR is required in the community as well as on social media. All the networking done over time will finally be paid off once drivers enter this stage of their racing career.