When 15-year-old Dale Jr. revealed that Dale Earnhardt Sr. wasn’t his favorite driver, and who actually was

NASCAR Classics has released a throwback clip of Dale Earnhardt Jr., who was just 15 years old, hanging around his father, Dale Earnhardt Sr,'s garage. The post featured an interview with Dale Jr., in which he opens up about his favorite driver at the time.In 1991, when Dale Jr. was 15 years old, his father was midway through what would be yet another Cup title under his belt. He had already won multiple championships and was a fan favorite known for his aggressive driving style.However, Dale Jr. had his own pick for a favorite driver other than his father, naming Jimmy Means.&quot;People have asked me, you know if they take him, your dad's probably your favorite driver right now. Well, personally. I like Jimmy Means a lot, you kno. He's a real nice guy. I like him ever since, you know, he shifted to Broadway Motors. It's been a long time, you know. I watch all kinds of people. I mean, I don't have, I mean, I like my dad, you know, my dad. But I got other favourites too,&quot; he said via X/NASCAR Classics.Jimmy Means is a former owner-driver known for his 18-year tenure in NASCAR. Despite his extensive experience, he never won a Cup race. He currently serves as an advisor for Front Row Motorsports.Dale Earnhardt Sr., meanwhile, went on to win two more Cup Series championships in 1993 and 1994. His team, Dale Earnhardt Inc., debuted in the Cup series in 1996 at Pocono Raceway. Dale Jr. was in his rookie Xfinity season at the time, but he later joined DEI as a full-time Cup Series driver in 1999.He drove the No.8 Budweiser Chevy and won 17 races with the team. Earnhardt recently brought back the Budweiser livery for a CARS Tour event.Richard Childress reflects on fond memories with Dale Earnhardt Sr. at RichmondFollowing Austin Dillon's win at Richmond Raceway, Richard Childress took a trip down memory lane and shared his memories with Dale Earnhardt Sr. at the track. The seven-time Cup champion drove for 18 years with Richard Childress Racing.&quot;I remember Earnhardt getting out of the car saying, I'm going to get back in a few minutes, I want to wash the windshield off. I have great memories here. I have memories when I drove here. To see my grandson win here today, that's another great win that will stick in my mind,&quot; Childress said in a post-race press conference via ASAP Sports.Dale Earnhardt Sr. notched up two Cup Series wins at the D-shaped oval. Following his tragic death in the 2001 Daytona 500, Richard Childress retired the No.3 run by Earnhardt Sr., but brought it back for Austin Dillon's Cup Series debut in 2014.Much like Earnhardt Sr., Dillon now has two wins at Richmond. Although his 2024 triumph was mired in controversy, the 35-year-old has redeemed himself with a dominant win this time around.