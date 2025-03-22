When Chase Elliott explained his reason behind “ignoring” Twitter hate

Chase Elliott, the Hendrick Motorsports driver, once revealed in an interview with The Athletic’s NASCAR expert, Jeff Gluck in his NASCAR feature series 12 Questions his way of dealing with the haters on X (then known as Twitter). In the 2020 interview, he said “ignoring people” was the best way to deal with them.

Ad

Elliott is the driver of the #9 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports. Son of NASCAR legend Bill Elliott, he became the youngest driver ever to win a national series championship in 2014 by winning the Xfinity Series. At 24, the Georgia native won the 2020 Cup Series, making him a part of an elite list of father-son champions in NASCAR.

When Jeff Gluck, asked him the 12 Questions, one of the questions posed in 2020 was:

"When you see a hater on your Twitter timeline, do you block, mute or ignore that person?"

Ad

Trending

Chase Elliott hilariously misheard what he said and replied:

"Oh, a hater. I thought you said a “hair.” I was like, “I’ve never seen a hair” (on his timeline)."

But then he went on to answer the question where his remedy for these situations was to “ignore” the “haters”:

"I don’t really do anything, to be honest with you. I feel like if you block or mute or write them back, you’re just giving them what they want. Typically just ignoring people is the best option to move on down the road."

Ad

Chase Elliott then went on to answer the question if he had worked on having a "thick skin":

"Honestly, the social media stuff really doesn’t bother me anymore. I really could not care less how that person trash-talked me or what they have to say. It makes me feel just fine sleeping at night, whether somebody had something good to say or not."

Ad

Elliott is ranked fourth in the 2025 NASCAR Cup Series standings with 159 points. He has had three top-ten finishes to mark up his points in this season till now.

Chase Elliott talked about his eating rituals before a NASCAR race

During his 2019 12 Questions interview, Chase Elliott mentioned that he avoids heavy meals before races, as feeling overly full doesn't sit well with him during competition. The Georgia native made it clear that he never "ventured" outside his regular ritual.

Ad

"I’ve been lucky. I’ve never really ventured very far outside the norm. I feel like full-blown Mexican food would be bad; you’d just feel really full. But I’ve never been a big eater before races. I don’t like to eat a lot — I like to eat at lunchtime, like everybody else does — but I don’t like to eat a four-course meal before we go race. It just doesn’t feel good," Chase Elliott replied to the question about his eating rituals before the race.

Elliott said he prefered to eat a normal lunchtime meal rather than a large, four-course spread before a race. He emphasized the importance of feeling comfortable and not weighed down while driving.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback