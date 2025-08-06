When Chase Elliott opened up on the key to his success in NASCAR

The old saying &quot;like father, like son&quot; certainly applies when it comes to Hendrick Motorsports star Chase Elliott. His father, Bill, is a NASCAR Hall of Famer after a highly successful NASCAR career with a Cup championship in 1988 and 44 career Cup wins. Over the last 10 seasons, the younger Elliott has quickly followed in his father's footsteps with 20 career Cup wins and a Cup title in 2020.Amid his 10th full-time season in the NASCAR Cup Series, what's been the key to Chase Elliott's success? Back in 2017, in just his second Cup season, the driver of the #9 spoke with motorsports insider Jeff Gluck to discuss just that. The Georgia native was asked whether he believes his success comes from natural talent or courtesy of a lot of hard work.Elliott replied that his on-track success stemmed a lot from hard work, but also from having the right people around him through the highs and lows of the sport. While the driver of the #9 has an exceptional work ethic, he attributes his success to the brain power of those in his inner circle. Here's what Chase Elliott told Gluck in 2017:&quot;I feel like for me at least, a lot of it’s been probably from working at it, or at least having smart enough people around me to help me work through the different things that I’ve struggled with over the years. So I would probably attest it more to the knowledge of the people around me and their expertise in racing, or just dealing with people in general more so than anything, I feel like.&quot;Similar to his early years in Cup, Elliott is a weekly contender in 2025. He currently has the best average finish this season (10.3) and picked up a win last month at his home track of EchoPark Speedway. With three races left in the regular season, Elliott sits second in the points standings and trails HMS teammate William Byron by 18 points.Hendrick Motorsports showed sneak peek of Chase Elliott's NASCAR Watkins Glen carAiming for his eighth career win on a road course this Sunday, Chase Elliott will be sporting familiar colors at Watkins Glen International. The driver of the #9 will be behind the wheel of the blue and gold NAPA Chevrolet this Sunday as his team, Hendrick Motorsports, showed a glimpse of the car on social media.HMS' social media team took to X with a video that captured up-close looks at the team's four cars for this weekend. The team penned a message that read:&quot;Ready to take on The Glen.&quot;Chase Elliott is a two-time Watkins Glen winner and is the winningest active Cup driver on road courses with seven victories. However, Elliott hasn't won at &quot;The Glen&quot; since 2019, and his latest road course win came at Road America in 2021.