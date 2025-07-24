When Chase Elliott opened up on “pretty dumb” scenarios with snowboarding outside NASCAR

In 2016, Chase Elliott reflected on his most daring feat off the track. The Hendrick Motorsports driver described some of his "pretty dumb" snowboarding experiences as risky trips off groomed runs, where he ventured into unmarked terrain.

Elliott learned to snowboard almost as soon as he could walk and even practiced flips on a couch before kindergarten. He called it a way to clear his mind and escape the pressure of NASCAR races. He later used snowboarding as a means of fitness.

In an interview with Jeff Gluck for his 12 Questions series in 2016, Elliott was asked about the most daring thing he's done outside racing. Elliott replied that he has been in risky situations when he strayed off the beaten path while snowboarding.

"I've probably been in some dumb situations snowboarding. I'd say snowboarding in general isn't a dangerous deal, but you can get yourself into some bad spots. Unfortunately, I have probably been pretty dumb with that in getting off the beaten path. Looking back on it, it probably wasn't the smartest thing," Chase Elliott said via USA Today Sports.

Since sharing those thoughts, Elliott has continued his snow routines despite the risks. He fractured his left tibia snowboarding in Colorado in 2023. The injury required surgery and kept him sidelined for six NASCAR Cup races that season.

"I wasn't out doing anything that was wild" - Chase Elliott after snowboarding accident that left him with a broken leg

Chase Elliott's 2023 snowboarding accident ended up with him undergoing surgery at a U.S. Olympic National Medical Center in Colorado. He said he realized quickly he was seriously hurt and called his crew chief from the emergency room to arrange a substitute driver. Josh Berry later drove the No. 9 Chevrolet for five of the six races he missed.

Elliott described the accident as a "perfect storm" and said he wasn't doing anything wild or extreme. He also vowed to continue snowboarding.

"The accident could have happened tripping down stairs or on a jog. I wasn’t out doing anything that was wild or crazy. I don’t agree with that viewpoint of well, you shouldn’t have been doing this or you shouldn’t have been doing that," Chase Elliott said (via Autoweek).

Elliott closed that year ranked 17th in driver standings. He failed to reach the playoffs for the first time in his career, marking his worst finish since his first full-time season in 2016.

After missing six races in 2023, Elliott also had to serve a one‑race suspension following a deliberate crash with Denny Hamlin in the Coca‑Cola 600. However, he managed 15 top‑ten finishes over 29 starts and also retained his status as NASCAR's Most Popular Driver for the sixth straight year.

Elliott recovered last year and finished the season in seventh place with one win and ten more top-10 finishes.

