When Chase Elliott opened up about 'the biggest compliment' someone could give him

Chase Elliott, a Hendrick Motorsports driver, in an interview with Jeff Gluck on his famous 12 Questions series in 2018, discussed the biggest compliment he could receive. He mentioned that the biggest compliment could come from his competitors for his conduct and the type of competitor he is.

Chase Elliott’s 2018 NASCAR Cup Series season was a breakthrough for the driver of the #9 Hendrick Motorsports car. The son of Bill Elliott finished the season sixth in the final standings with 2,350 points. Elliott scored his long-awaited first Cup Series victory at Watkins Glen International in August after leading the final 33 laps, holding off defending champion Martin Truex Jr.

Elliott continued his good form into the playoffs, delivering two more clutch victories during the round of 12. At Dover, he overcame an early penalty and used a bold strategy to stay out during the caution and won in overtime. At Kansas, he secured his third win by fending off Kyle Busch, who led for 44 laps. He won three races, secured 11 top-five finishes, and 21 top-tens with an average finish of 12.3.

When Jeff Gluck asked the Hendrick Motorsports driver:

"What is the biggest compliment someone could give you?"

Chase Elliott replied:

Within racing, I just think the kind of competitor you are. If somebody’s bragging on the type of competitor you are and how you conduct yourself, I think that’s a pretty big compliment regardless of performance. I just think if you’re appreciated and respected from your peers, I think you’re doing something right. It’s not necessarily a compliment, but if respect is there, I think that’s a pretty big one in itself and you can typically tell whether someone respects you or not. I think that goes a long way.

In 2025, Chase Elliott is currently ranked fifth in the point standings with 278 points after nine races. He has recorded five top-10 finishes with two top-5 finishes. In his strong start, he has yet to record a finish below 20, which includes zero DNFS. The Hendrick Motorsports driver has an average finish of 11.6. In a preseason exhibition race, Chase Elliott won the Cook Out Clash at Bowman Gray Stadium, where he dominated by leading 171 of 200 laps.

Chase Elliott outlines the challenges of avoiding chaos at Daytona and Talladega

Chase Elliott recently discussed the unique challenges drivers face at superspeedways like Daytona and Talladega, where races are characterized by large packs of cars running closely together at high speeds for extended periods.

He emphasized that the intense drafting and tight racing for three to four hours make it very difficult to avoid wrecks, as even minor mistakes can trigger multi-car crashes. Elliott highlighted the importance of strategy, particularly regarding pit stops and fuel management, to navigate these chaotic races successfully.

"Talladega is just craziness. Daytona and Talladega are both drafting tracks. So, there are big packs and a lot of strategy in terms of pit stops and fuel mileage, and just trying to stay out of the mess. We are racing so close together for three or four hours and its very easy to make a mistake and cause a crash or be involved in one," Chase Elliott explained via Fox

He leads Hendrick Motorsports in performance at Talladega, boasting two wins, two poles, and the most laps led (215) among his teammates.

