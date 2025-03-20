When Danica Patrick wondered why fans support her: "I'm always curious about how they choose to cheer for me"

Former NASCAR driver Danica Patrick was once chosen to be part of telecommunications company Comcast's 'sign my tweet' program, which led to her discussing her fan following on social media and otherwise. Speaking with ESPN in May 2015, Patrick spoke about the people that follow her racing career and her life on social media, as well as her joy seeing her adult and child fans dressing up as her for Halloween. The Wisconsin-native also spoke about her confusion regarding how people decide to follow her as a fan.

Ad

While Danica Patrick wonders about why people choose to become one of her supporters, she also sees how they honour her when they choose to dress up as her for Halloween. She said (via ESPN):

"I'm always curious about how they choose to cheer for me -- and therein lies them putting my suit on to dress like me for Halloween. I think it is one of the ultimate compliments."

Ad

Trending

In regards to children who are her admirers, the driver has more questions than answers.

"Where do kids learn about me and how do they decide to cheer for me? Is it purely independent or is it through their parents or family or friends? I don't know," Patrick said.

In 2015, the 33-year-old Stewart-Haas Racing driver had completed two full-time seasons in the Cup Series and was heading into her third. That year, Danica Patrick would secure two Top-10 finishes, a P9 at Bristol and a P7 in Martinsville.

Ad

After the 2015 season, Patrick would race for another two years full-time, until her retirement from NASCAR in 2018. Her final Cup Series race would be the 2018 Daytona 500, where she started in 28th place and finished the race in 35th.

Danica Patrick speaks about how "authenticity" on social media leads to sponsorships

Danica Patrick (10) during qualifying for the Quicken Loans Race For Heroes 500 at Phoenix International Raceway, November 13th 2015 - Source: Imagn

In her conversation with ESPN in 2015, Danica Patrick also spoke about how her posting on social media has sometimes led to sponsors reaching out. Patrick admitted that her own strategy for posting on social media is simple, where she posts whatever stimulates her and what she's comfortable with.

Ad

"I just do it my way, which is what I feel comfortable with. ... I like to look through and have instant stimulation by whatever they're saying, so that's kind of how I do it."

This approach to sharing her life on social media has helped her in being seen as real, which has attracted some sponsorship.

"There's times you tweet you like something, and then eventually they come through and they want to partner up with you because the authenticity has been laid. The groundwork is there for why the relationship can move forward and can be something bigger."

Some of Danica Patrick's sponsors during her career in NASCAR include the likes of GoDaddy, Aspen Dental, TaxACT and Nature's Bakery.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback