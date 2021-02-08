When is the Daytona 500: Start times, TV schedule, qualifying for NASCAR Speedweeks

The 63rd Daytona 500 will kick off the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series schedule on Feb. 14 at Datyona International Speedway. Speedweeks at Daytona will also include several other NASCAR and Daytona 500 events, including the season-opening Busch Clash.

The Daytona 500 is NASCAR's biggest race and is considered the Super Bowl of the sport. The crown jewel event is the first of 36 NASCAR Cup Series points races that will determine the 2021 champion.

Daytona 500 Speedweeks will begin with the annual Busch Clash, a non-points special event on the Daytona Road Course. Speeweeks will also feature the first races of the season for the NASCAR Xfinity Series and the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series.

When is the Daytona 500?

The Daytona 500 is scheduled for Sunday, Feb. 14 on Valentine's Day. The green flag is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. EST.

Where will the Daytona 500 be televised?

The Daytona 500 will be televised by FOX for the 21st consecutive season. FOX's first network NASCAR telecast was the 2001 Daytona 500.

FOX cable networks FS1 and FS2 will televise all other Daytona 500 and Speedweeks activites, including pole qualifying, practice, the qualifying races and NASCAR's other support series.

How many fans will attend the Daytona 500?

Daytona International Speedway will allow about 30,000 fans to attend the Daytona 500. This will be the first Daytona 500 during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fans will be socially-distanced in the grandstands and throughout the Daytona facilities.

Daytona allowed about 20,000 fans to attend its two NASCAR Cup Series races after the pandemic last year.

When is Daytona 500 qualifying?

Alex Bowman and Ricky Stenhouse Jr. started on the front row of the 2020 Daytona 500.

Pole qualifying for the Daytona 500 will be on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. EST. NASCAR Cup Series teams will participate in Daytona 500 practice Wednesday afternoon.

How does qualifying work for the Daytona 500?

Daytona 500 qualifying will begin with single-lap qualifying runs. The top two qualifiers will be locked into the front row for the 63rd Daytona 500.

The rest of the starting lineup will be set during the Daytona Duel qualifying races. The 40-plus-car field will be split into two 150-mile races. The Daytona 500 lineup will be set based on the finishing order of the two Duel qualifying races. Drivers in the first race will earn the odd-numbered or inside row starting spots in the Daytona 500. Drivers in the second race will make up the outside row, or even-numbered starting spots.

There are 36 chartered teams that are guaranteed starting spots. Non-chartered teams will compete for the four open spots through the Duel qualifying races and time trials.

When is the Daytona 500 Duel qualifying races?

The top four @NASCAR Series are back on track in just under one week!



The two Daytona 500 qualifying races will be held on Thursday, Feb. 11, beginning at 7 p.m. EST. the two races will be 150 miles each.

Complete Daytona Speedweeks schedule

(All start times EST)

Tuesday, Feb. 9

Busch Clash (Daytona Road Course) 7 p.m. FS1

Wednesday, Feb. 10

Daytona 500 practice 12 p.m., FS1

Daytona 500 qualifying 7 p.m., FS1

Thursday, Feb. 11

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice 5:30 p.m., FS1

Duel at Daytona 7 p.m., FS1

Friday, Feb. 12

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series qualifying 3 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series practice 4:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race 7:30 p.m., FS1

Saturday, Feb. 13

Daytona 500 practice 9:30 a.m. FS2

NASCAR Xfinity Series Qualifying 10:30, FS2

Daytona 500 final practice 12 p.m., FS1

ARCA Menards Series race 1:30 p.m., FS1

NASCAR Xfinity Series race 5 p.m., FS1

Sunday, Feb. 14

Daytona 500 2:30 p.m., FOX