When Jeff Gordon’s F1 visit laid the seeds for a decades-long friendship

Jeff Gordon and Mark Webber first met in 2004 during the practice of the F1 Spanish Grand Prix. Over the years they developed a friendship which saw them reuniting in 2019 for the Knoxville Nationals.

Both Gordon and Webber maintain a friendship rooted in mutual respect and a shared love for motorsport. Despite them coming from different backgrounds, the respect and admiration for their art remain consistent over the years. Their relationship started when the two were sponsored by the same company DuPont. In 2004, Jeff Gordon attended the F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, where he and Webber developed a bond over their shared experiences in racing.

Their collaborative work with Axalta resulted in them getting back together in 2019. Jeff Gordon invited Webber to the Knoxville Nationals, a legendary sprint car event in the United States. Webber had dreamt of attending the event ever since he was a child, and Gordon provided him with the opportunity. Gordon even invited the veteran F1 driver to the winner's podium in an incredible show of camaraderie, deepening the NASCAR and F1 bond.

Jeff Gordon Online, the X user, recalled their friendship in a post on X on Wednesday.

"On this date [May 7] in 2004: Jeff Gordon attended the @F1 Spanish Grand Prix in Barcelona, Spain, where he visited with Mark Webber as both were sponsored by DuPont. They remained friends and Webber accompanied Gordon to the Knoxville Nationals in 2019. #nascar"

Jeff Gordon is a four-time NASCAR champion and winner of 93 Cup Series races which ranks him third most in the all-time list for wins. He won the Daytona 500 three times and holds a record of five Brickyard 400 victories. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

Mark Webber is an Australian former F1 driver who notched up a successful career. He competed in Formula 1 from 2002 till 2013 and drove for various teams including Jaguar, Williams and most famously Red Bull Racing. With Red Bull, he secured all nine of his Grand Prix victories.

Jeff Gordon is ‘deeply saddened’ by the death of NASCAR’s key figure

Jeff Gordon recently expressed deep sorrow over the passing of Dr. Jerry Petty, a highly respected neurosurgeon who dedicated nearly five decades to the NASCAR community. Dr. Petty was instrumental in advancing the safety and health of stock car drivers, becoming a trusted figure for many athletes, including Gordon himself. On X he penned:

"I’m deeply saddened by the loss of Dr. Jerry Petty. He was the person I trusted most for anything related to the head, neck or spine. He helped me through some of the toughest moments, including times when I was dealing with severe back pain. But what stood out even more than his medical expertise was his kindness. After every hard crash, he would check in — not just as a doctor, but as someone who truly cared."

"Through his compassion and support, he became a dear friend. I’ll always be grateful for his guidance, and I’ll never forget the impact he had on me and so many others in our sport." he added

Gordon’s tribute highlighted how his relationship with Dr. Petty evolved from professional to personal over the years.

