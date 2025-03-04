When Jeff Gordon won $1M in safety landmark NASCAR race

NASCAR Hall of Famer Jeff Gordon made a fortune during his prime years, capitalizing on Winston's million-dollar bonuses. One of his victories became a landmark moment in driver safety, as he was the first driver to win a Cup race while wearing the Head and Neck Safety Device (HANS).

The '90s and the early 2000s were a grim period for NASCAR, with multiple drivers losing their lives on the track, including seven-time champion Dale Earnhardt. The Intimidator's tragic passing due to a basilar skull fracture sent shockwaves through the motorsports community, prompting drivers to adopt the HANS device, designed by Dr. Robert Hubbard.

Following Earnhardt's passing in the season opener at Daytona, Gordon won the third race at Las Vegas Motor Speedway. On March 4, 2001, he made history as the first driver to win a Cup Series race while wearing a HANS device. The race was also part of the Winston No Bull 5 program, with the #24 Hendrick Motorsports driver earning a $1 million bonus in addition to the $389,802 prize for his victory.

Watch Gordon unhook his HANS device for the first time in the victory lane:

Even after Dale Earnhardt's death, the HANS device wasn't widely adopted by drivers, as the earlier versions were uncomfortable. Mark Martin was a vocal critic of this, stating just a week after Earnhardt's passing that he wouldn’t wear one and would simply cross his fingers and hope for the best.

Jeff Gordon was initially skeptical about the HANS device, having tested it even before Earnhardt's death. He recalled Brett Bodine as one of the early adopters and was encouraged to try it himself. However, Gordon found it extremely uncomfortable at the time and decided against using it.

"Some drivers like Brett Bodine were like early [adopters]. I remember at a test, he came over to me, this is before Dale. He said, 'You need to wear this, you need to try this.' And I was like 'What is that?'" he told Fox Sports in 2021.

"I put it around my neck and I'm like, 'No way I'm wearing that, that is so uncomfortable.' I may be even tried it in the car for a couple of laps and it was hitting my collar bone and I didn't think I could race like that," he added.

Gordon mentioned that during that era, drivers prioritized speed and comfort over safety. However, Earnhardt’s death changed his perspective, as he adopted the HANS device, the use of which NASCAR later mandated in October 17, 2001, in the top three national series.

Exploring Jeff Gordon's Winston No Bull success

The No Bull 5 bonus initiative was a successor to the Winston Million, which ran from 1986 to 1997. Under this program, a $1 million bonus was awarded to any driver who won three of the four Crown Jewel races in a season. However, it proved to be elusive, with only Bill Elliott (1985) and Jeff Gordon (1997) claiming the Winston Million.

The No Bull 5 program was introduced in 1998, offering drivers more opportunities to win the $1 million bonus. Drivers who finished inside the top five in a No Bull 5 race qualified for the next No Bull 5 event. If one of these drivers won the race, they were awarded the $1 million bonus. It is similar to the modern-day Dash 4 Cash program in the Xfinity Series.

The No Bull 5 program ran until 2002, with Jeff Gordon securing a record four victories and earning $4 million over the five years. Additionally, he won the Winston Million in 1997, bringing his total earnings from the bonus programs to $5 million.

The 4x NASCAR Cup Series champion's success in crown jewel events helped him win the bonuses. Throughout his career, Gordon won the Daytona 500 three times, the Brickyard 400 a record five times, the Southern 500 six times, and the Coca-Cola 600 three times.

