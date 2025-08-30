When Kasey Kahne came clean about the “worst track” in NASCAR

In 2010, former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne gave an interview to Jeff Gluck of SB Nation, in which he was asked about the toughest track on the Cup Series calendar. Kahne’s answer drew attention because it had a twist.
When asked which track was the worst for him, Kahne named Phoenix Raceway. He clarified that he loved racing there and enjoyed the atmosphere and fans, but on a personal level, Phoenix always proved to be the most difficult.
"Well, the worst track for me that we go to is Phoenix. But I actually love going to Phoenix, and I think the fans, the crowd...I really like Phoenix. But it’s the worst track for me personally, every year," he said.
So, what did Kasey Kahne mean when he called Phoenix his “worst track”? Kahne’s history at Phoenix Raceway shows exactly why he described it that way. Across multiple teams and manufacturers, his results have been inconsistent. In 28 career Cup Series starts at the one-mile oval, Kahne managed just one win, in November 2011, driving for Red Bull Racing. That win was a breakthrough moment, snapping an 81-race winless streak.
Kahne logged three runner-up finishes and several strong runs, including fourth place in 2012 and again in 2017. Yet, for every high, there were lows. He had multiple 30th-place finishes, including a disappointing 39th in April 2010. His late-season races in 2015 and 2016 also ended in 35th place.
The inconsistency is what stood out. While Kasey Kahne could be a contender at Phoenix, more often the track bit back. His driver rating, which measures performance through speed, laps led, and position, fluctuated heavily. He posted a 122.2 rating in November 2013 when he finished second, but also had races dipping below 55.
Kasey Kahne's reaction to NASCAR's return to Rockingham Speedway in 2025
Fifteen years after that interview, Kasey Kahne was once again in the headlines. At the start of 2025, Kahne announced he would make a one-off NASCAR return in the Xfinity Series. The news came through his own post on X, where he wrote:
“I’m thankful for this opportunity. See ya at the Rock!” in reference to Rockingham Speedway.
This was Kahne’s first start in years, and it comes in the No. 33 Chevrolet Camaro for Richard Childress Racing. The entry was backed by Hendrick Automotive Group, a longtime partner from his Cup Series days.
Rockingham Speedway, often called “The Rock,” had not hosted a NASCAR national series event since 2013. That year, Kyle Larson won in the Truck Series. Kahne had history at the track as well. He won a Truck Series race there in 2012, so his return came with familiarity with the 1.017-mile oval. Kahne ended the race with a 14th-place finish.
