When Kyle Busch expressed his desire to be at JGR "for the rest of his career"

On August 14, 2007, Kyle Busch made it clear where he wanted his future to be. After signing with Joe Gibbs Racing, the then-22-year-old driver openly embraced the move from Hendrick Motorsports, calling it a perfect fit.At the time, Busch was in his third full-time season with Hendrick Motorsports. Driving the No. 5 Chevrolet, he'd finished 5th in points in 2007, making him one of the sport's most sought-after young talents. With his contract ending that year, Hendrick offered him a contract extension, but Busch decided to move on.Speaking during a press conference, Busch praised the people in charge at JGR:&quot;J.D. (Gibbs) and Joe (Gibbs) and their hospitality that they've given me and everything that they've done for me has just been awesome. Norm (Miller) have met him a few years ago and being a part of the 18 with Interstate Batteries on board and looking forward to it and just being able to get out there in 2008 and try to win some races and contend for some championships. Ultimately like J.D. said hopefully be here for the rest of my career.&quot;Dale Earnhardt Jr. was signed to replace him in the No. 5, while Kyle Busch would take over J.J. Yeley's seat in the No. 18 Toyota at JGR.The switch paid off immediately. In his first season with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2008, Busch won eight Cup races and 17 top-five finishes. He followed it up by winning the Nationwide Series championship the next year. He won his first championship in 2015, overcoming a serious leg injury suffered at Daytona earlier that season, and added a second championship in 2019.Kyle Busch (18) after winning the 2019 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series. Source: GettyOver 15 seasons with JGR, he collected 56 Cup wins and became Toyota's all-time leader in national series victories.But the ending wasn't what Busch envisioned. In 2022, with his sponsor, Mars/M&amp;M's, leaving the sport, JGR couldn't secure full funding for the No. 18. Kyle Busch was told he could run without a primary backer, but he chose a new path, signing with Richard Childress Racing for 2023.Kyle Busch's move from JGR to RCRKyle Busch and RCR team owner Richard Childress before the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Coke Zero Sugar 400. Source: GettyFor much of 2022, Kyle Busch's focus was still on staying put. He publicly stated he was willing to take less than his market value to remain with Joe Gibbs Racing. But as negotiations stalled, Richard Childress made his pitch.In September, RCR announced Busch would join the No. 8 Chevrolet on a multi-year deal. It was a major manufacturer change. Just over a decade earlier, Busch and Childress had a physical altercation in the garage at Kansas in 2011. However, the RCR owner welcomed him in 2022 with a very different tone:&quot;He and I have talked. We put all of our differences behind us a while back and he's a great race driver,&quot; Childress told NASCAR in 2022.Busch echoed the sentiment, saying the move was about opportunity and trust:&quot;Trust me, my gut doesn't feel good... there's going to be one winner, and the rest are not winners... it was fine the first time I sat down with him. Everything was okay. The biggest thing about it was just having an opportunity to kind of put that behind us.&quot;Kyle Busch has yet to reach his JGR heights with Richard Childress Racing. Having missed the 2024 playoffs for the first time in two decades, he is hovering on the bubble with two races to go in the 2025 regular season.