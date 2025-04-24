When NASCAR proposed bizarre caution rule during All-Star race in 1987

About 38 years ago, NASCAR saw an unusual proposal for the Cup Series non-championship exhibition race, which would allow one driver to call for caution flags whenever he wanted.

Before the third running of the annual NASCAR All-Star Race in 1987, or "The Winston" as it was called then, it was suggested that the previous race winner or pole sitter could radio the control tower and ask them to throw a caution flag two times during the race.

"To keep the race close, the leading winner or pole man can call for 2 four lap caution periods at his discretion. It will be mandatory to call for those cautions by that driver but they are his pick," the proposal read.

"The race needs to be different as far as possible from the Busch Clash and to do that more cars and unique twists should be used. We need to make this weekend contain elements not available at other Winston Cup events."

The 1987 All-Star Race still turned out to be memorable. That year, seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Dale Earnhardt pulled off his famous "pass in the grass" while battling with Bill Elliott and won the race.

NASCAR's first All-Star Race ended in controversy

The first All-Star Race was held at Charlotte Motor Speedway in 1985. Only 12 drivers who had won races the year before were allowed to take part, and NASCAR legend Darrell Waltrip ended up winning the race in a controversial finish.

Waltrip, who drove the No. 11 Chevrolet for Junior Johnson, passed race leader Harry Gant just two laps before the finish, and right after he crossed the line, his engine blew up. However, some believed the engine was expired on purpose to avoid the post-race inspection. Waltrip and Johnson denied cheating, but the former driver explained during a 2019 interview on Fox that the car was only built to last 100 miles.

"Junior Johnson wanted to be the first one to win. That's the car we take to the wind tunnel. It's a Twisted Sister. We've done everything to it you can imagine to get the most downforce, to make it the best car we possibly could. And Junior ground a set of rods to make them as light as you possibly could, and only run as long as he thought they should be able to run," Waltrip said (01:00 onwards).

"That was the gamble you took, build something that you knew you could win with, with a chance that something could happen to it before that race ended," he added.

Waltrip added that NASCAR gave teams more freedom during those years, and they used it to their advantage. He also collected his third and final NASCAR Cup title that season.

