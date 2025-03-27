When Richard Petty reflected on losing control of his former team: 'It's been strange to me'

Two years ago, NASCAR legend Richard Petty admitted that losing control of his former team was tough. Fellow seven-time NASCAR Cup champion Jimmie Johnson took an ownership stake in Petty GMS Racing in 2023. Petty said it felt "strange" losing control.

That season was the first in NASCAR without a team named after the Petty family. Richard Petty's father, Lee Petty, founded the NASCAR Cup team, Petty Enterprises, in the late 1940s. Over the years, the team changed names through mergers. The family ran the team until 2009, when it merged with Gillett-Evernham Motorsports. It downsized to two cars in 2011.

The team merged with GMS Racing and became Petty GMS in December 2021, and in January 2023, Johnson came on board.

"It’s been strange to me. Most of the time, I ran the majority of the show. Jimmie brought all his people in. His way of running things and my way of running things are probably a little bit different. We probably agree on about 50% of what it really comes down to," Petty said (via The Associated Press).

Petty GMS Racing changed its name to Legacy Motor Club (LMC), with Richard as its ambassador.

"When Jimmie came in, it was going to be hard to be Johnson Petty GMS. Jimmie's thinking further ahead with his crew and came up with a new name," Petty added.

Johnson now owns most of LMC. He took over from majority owner Maury Gallagher earlier this year. The 50-year-old continues to compete part-time in the NASCAR Cup Series. He even landed his first top-five finish in the No. 84 car at the 2025 Daytona 500.

"I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them" - Richard Petty on the iconic No. 43

In January 2023, Richard Petty shared his thoughts on the iconic No. 43 car running under a new name. The No. 43 made its presence felt at the third NASCAR Cup Series race with Lee Petty in 1949. The team that started as Petty Enterprises won 268 races and 10 championships in NASCAR. Lee and Richard Petty earned 250 of those wins and all 10 titles.

"There couldn't be a better name to fit our race team than Legacy. The 'Motor Club' is a perfect fit because we want our fans to pull for the whole team," Richard Petty said in a statement (via Checkered Flag).

"When I see the No. 42 & 43 cars, no matter who the driver was, is currently or could be in the future, I want our fans to remember the Petty history that comes with them, and that history will continue to be made with LEGACY M.C."

Legacy Motor Club now fields two full-time Toyota Camry XSEs in the NASCAR Cup Series, the No. 42 for John Hunter Nemechek and No. 43 for Erik Jones.

