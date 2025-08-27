When Rusty Wallace was revived by Dr. Jerry Punch after scary flip at Bristol

By John Breeden
Published Aug 27, 2025 18:34 GMT
NASCAR Announcement - Source: Getty
NASCAR Announcement - Source: Getty

With 55 career victories and a championship in 1989, Rusty Wallace put together a decorated NASCAR Cup Series career. However, that career was almost tragically cut short in a crash at the Bristol Motor Speedway in 1988. If it wasn't for the help of longtime NASCAR analyst Dr. Jerry Punch, Wallace might not have pulled through the accident.

It was a practice session in August 1988 at Bristol when Wallace's #88 car tumbled down the frontstretch, flipping over and over until landing on its wheels. The racetrack's safety crews rushed to Wallace's aide, and it was apparent that he was in serious danger.

Miraculously, Punch was able to revive Wallace, who he said in an episode of Dale Jr. Download that he had stopped breathing at one point. However, Punch said the lack of breathing wasn't due to trauma of the crash, but that the violent flipping caused him to choke on a ham sandwich that he had eaten earlier in the day.

On the 37-year anniversary of the accident, an X user with the handle "nascarman" posted a clip of the incident with details on what happened.

"August 26, 1988: Rusty Wallace crashed and flipped at Bristol. Dr. Jerry Punch ran to the car and found Rusty not breathing, but soon revived him. The next night, Rusty started the race, and with relief help from Larry Pearson, finished 9th," posted Nascarman on X.
Despite the terrifying 1988 accident, Bristol was one of Rusty Wallace's better racetracks throughout his career. Wallace won nine races at the 0.5-mile Tennessee track, tied for the second-most all-time alongside Cale Yarborough and Dale Earnhardt. His first victory at the track came in 1986, and his final in 2000.

Rusty Wallace makes impactful statement while wishing Dr. Jerry Punch happy birthday: "I literally wouldn't be here without him"

Last Wednesday (August 20) was the 72nd birthday of longtime NASCAR analyst Dr. Jerry Punch. While he was a day late in doing so, retired NASCAR champion Rusty Wallace took to social media to wish his friend a happy birthday. Referring to the 1988 Bristol incident, the 55-time Cup Series winner made an impactful statement in the post, stating that he "literally" wouldn't be here without Punch.

Wallace posted an old photo of himself standing alongside Punch in the NASCAR ESPN booth, as they were once broadcast partners for the network. Here's what Wallace wrote via X:

"Wishing a happy belated birthday to my ol' buddy @DocPunchESPN! I literally wouldn't be here without him!"

Rusty Wallace last competed full-time in the NASCAR Cup Series in 2005, driving the #2 Dodge for Team Penske. The Missouri native won 55 Cup Series races and the 1989 Cup title, which ultimately got him inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2013.

About the author
John Breeden

John Breeden

John Breeden is a NASCAR content writer at Sportskeeda with over four years of sports journalism experience. His career began back in 2021, when he started writing for The Breeze - a student-run publication at James Madison University that covered a wide variety of JMU collegiate sports. He graduated from JMU in May 2022 with a degree in media arts and design concentrating in journalism. He currently writes for his local publication, the Daily News-Record, in Harrisonburg, VA, where he covers a variety of sports at the high school and collegiate level.

John has been a lifelong NASCAR fan and has followed the sport closely since 2005. He stays informed on motorsports developments through social media, NASCAR.com, and NASCAR podcasts, which help him craft unique and engaging stories. Interviewing Hendrick Motorsports Vice Chairman Jeff Gordon at Martinsville Speedway was a career highlight for John, where he wrote about William Byron taking the famed No. 24 car back to the Championship 4.

Beyond motorsports, John enjoys writing about other sports such as football, baseball, and basketball. He believes that NASCAR could reach the global popularity of Formula 1 by expanding its audience with more international races and enhancing its mainstream appeal, just like F1 has done.

Edited by Rupesh
