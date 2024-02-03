Where is the 2024 NASCAR Busch Light Clash? Exploring the venue, timings, and more

The third-annual Busch Light Clash will be held on Sunday, February 4, at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. It will precede the season-opening exhibition (Daytona 500) featuring NASCAR Cup Series stars. The event, slated for 8 p.m. ET, promises an exciting race day in Los Angeles, California.

As part of the power-packed lineup, a NASCAR Mexico Series race has been added to the schedule for the same day. This exciting addition means that fans can indulge in the thrill of two fantastic races within the iconic confines of "The Greatest Stadium in the World."

Before the main event, the the Last Chance Qualifier is final qualifying race for the Busch Light Clash (6:30 p.m. ET). Additionally, on Saturday, Feb. 3, at 8:30 p.m. ET, four heat races will determine The Clash's lineup.

NASCAR shared a post on X (formerly Twitter), with the caption "Well, well, well..." and the sly and contemplative emoji, hinting at something intriguing regarding the Busch Light Clash.

"Well, well, well ... 😏"

The Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum follows a format where 23 drivers race in a 150-lap event on a 0.25-mile asphalt oval inside the stadium. Qualification involves four heat races (each with 25 laps), with the top five finishers in each advancing to determine the top 20 starting positions for the main event.

The top two in the last chance qualifying (LCQ) move to the Clash, starting on the 21st and 22nd. The 23rd spot goes to the highest-ranked 2023 season points finisher, not transferred through heats or LCQ, with defending Cup Series champion Ryan Blaney automatically in the main event.

Busch Light Clash since, its inception in 1979, was an annual event at Daytona International Speedway until 2021. In 2022, the venue shifted to the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

Previously at Daytona, it used to mark the start of Daytona Speedweeks alongside the ARCA Menards Series' BRANDT 200. This non-points race is one of two on the Cup Series schedule, the other being the NASCAR All-Star Race.

Champions of the Busch Light Clash

Buddy Baker, the inaugural Busch Light Clash winner in 1979, secured a wild card spot. The 'Gentle Giant' was inducted into NASCAR and Motorsports Hall of Fame and won 19 Cup Series races, including the 1980 Daytona 500. Recognized among NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers.

Dale Earnhardt, with a record six wins, earned the Order of the Long Leaf Pine and a spot in NASCAR's 50 Greatest Drivers. He was posthumously honored as "NASCAR's Most Popular Driver" in 2001 and achieved wins in four consecutive decades.

Joe Gibbs Racing, founded by Hall of Fame coach Joe Gibbs in 1992, has secured 11 Bush Light Clashes. The team, based in Huntersville, North Carolina, boasts five Cup Series championships.