Where is Bubba Wallace Jr. on NASCAR Cup Series table after the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 at Martinsville Speedway?

23XI Racing driver Bubba Wallace Jr. crossed the finish line at the NASCAR Cup Series Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400, which took place at Martinsville Speedway. The short track has already proven to be difficult for NASCAR drivers.

Despite the struggles in short track racing, Hendrick Motorsports driver William Byron managed to take the win at Martinsville Speedway.

Byron is the first driver to win two races this season, having also won the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race on Thursday night. His Cup victory on Saturday night was his first at Martinsville and his fourth overall.

The Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 was scheduled to start at 7:30 p.m. EST on Saturday at Martinsville Speedway, but the green flag flew at 7:58 p.m. EST due to weather conditions. Despite this, Bubba Wallace Jr. gave it his all in the first set, finishing 16th after starting 21st.

On Twitter, Bob Pockrass posted the results of Stage Two.

Bob Pockrass posted race standings 40 laps into the opening stage: Elliott Byron Custer Bell Almirola Buescher Harvick Keselowski Larson KyBusch Logano Cindric Bowman Blaney KuBusch Wallace Briscoe Gilliland Haley ADillon

Bubba Wallace Jr. and Brad Keselowski were pushed to the back of the track after their crew finished the race too soon. NASCAR fined the 23XI Racing team a loose-wheel penalty on March 29 at the Circuit of the Americas.

Crew chief Robert Barker, Jackman Caleb Dirks, and rear-tire changer Adam Riley were suspended for four races.

Bubba Wallace Jr. finished 16th at Martinsville Speedway

The green flag was raised in the second stage. There was a chance he could win, even if he did not lead any laps in the first stage. He recorded another disappointing result at the end of the second stage, though, finishing in 20th place.

Bob Pockrass posted race standings at halfway (200 laps to go): Byron Elliott Logano Blaney ADillon Bell Almirola KuBusch Cindric KyBusch Harvick Larson Truex Bowman Briscoe Buescher Reddick Chastain Keselowski Wallace

Bubba Wallace Jr. is ranked 22 in the standings, with no wins in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season.

After a strong performance at the Daytona 500, where he finished second, the rest of the Cup series reported disappointing results. He finished 22nd at Phoenix Speedway, 13th at Atlanta Speedway, 38th at Circuit of the Americas, 26th at Richmond Speedway, and 16th at Martinsville Speedway.

The 2022 season is still young, and Bubba Wallace Jr. has had a difficult start, but he still has a chance to win as we head to Bristol Motor Speedway Dirt for the Food Race Dirt Race on April 17th, 2022.

