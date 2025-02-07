Where is the Daytona 500 hosted? Exploring the historical significance of NASCAR's biggest race

The Daytona 500, regarded as NASCAR's biggest race, takes place annually at the Daytona International Speedway. The Speedway is situated at Daytona Beach, Florida. This track hosts two races per season, the first being the Daytona 500, and the second, Coke Zero Sugar 400.

The race takes place at the 2.5-mile track (4 kilometers), and it has four turns. It covers a total distance of 500 miles (800 kilometers), which is why it was named the Daytona 500. The race has three stages: the first and second stages cover 65 laps each, and the third covers 70.

Since its inception, the race has taken place around mid to late February every year. However, since 2018, the event has been associated with Presidents Day weekend and a week after the Super Bowl.

Trending

The race is called "The Great American Race" or "The Super Bowl of Stock Car Racing" for obvious reasons. Apart from the season-ending Championship 4 race, the Daytona 500 is regarded as the most important race in the NASCAR calendar year.

It has been the undisputed leader when it comes to viewers and prize purses. According to Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, the prize purse for the 2024 Daytona 500 was over $28 million. This was a nearly $5 million increment from the 2020 Daytona 500.

As for the viewership, it had the highest rating in any racing event in the United States straight from 1995 to 2020. In 2006, the Daytona 500 attracted the sixth-largest average live global TV audience for any sports event with an average of 20 million viewers.

History of the Daytona 500

The first Daytona 500 race was held in 1959 at the Daytona International Speedway. It was the successor of shorter races held at the Daytona Beach Road Course in 200-mile (300 kilometers) races.

NASCAR Hall of Fame drivers Richard Petty, Hershel McGriff and Bill Elliott pose for photos on the grid prior to the NASCAR Cup Series 65th Annual Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway on February 19, 2023 in Daytona Beach, Florida. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

However, from 1959, NASCAR's biggest race started to take place at the iconic ground. Lee Petty, the father of Richard Petty and grandfather of Kyle Petty, claimed the inaugural victory that year.

Richard Petty stands as the driver with the most wins (7) at the Daytona 500. He won the races in 1964, 1966, 1971, 1973, 1974, 1979 and 1981. Following him there is Cale Yarborough with four wins to his name, and then comes Bobby Allison, Dale Jarrett, Jeff Gordon, and current Joe Gibbs Racing driver, Denny Hamlin with three wins each.

The 2025 Daytona 500 (67th edition) will take place at the same iconic Daytona International Speedway, at Daytona Beach, Florida on February 16, 2:30 PM ET.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback