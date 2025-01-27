Where is the first NASCAR race of the 2025 season? All you need to know about Bowman Gray Stadium

The 2025 NASCAR season begins with the Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray Stadium in Winston-Salem, North Carolina, on February 2. The quarter-mile track, known as the longest-running weekly track in NASCAR, promises fans a thrilling and action-packed start to the season.

Bowman Gray Stadium, often called “The Madhouse,” opened in 1937 as a multi-purpose stadium. The flat quarter-mile asphalt track in downtown Winston-Salem is famous for its close, bumper-to-bumper racing. The stadium seats 17,000 fans, with additional standing-room areas available, making it a favorite for spectators

NASCAR Next Gen test car at Bowman Gray Stadium - Source: Getty

The track’s NASCAR history dates back to 1949 when it hosted its first sanctioned event. It quickly became the sport’s first weekly track. Racing legends such as Richard Petty, Junior Johnson, and Glen Wood competed here, with Petty famously winning his 100th career victory at the venue. Generations of racing families, including the Pettys, Allisons, and Earnhardts, have raced in the Bowman Gray.

Bowman Gray has undergone upgrades, including track resurfacing and facility improvements, to stay competitive and relevant. A major upgrade to Bowman Gray Stadium came with a $9 million renovation project announced in 2018, completed between 2020 and 2022.

The NASCAR track was resurfaced to provide smoother and more consistent racing conditions, addressing the decades' worth of wear and tear. New drainage systems were installed in the turns' apron to prevent water buildup during rain, allowing races to continue more quickly after bad weather. The grandstands also saw upgrades. Modernized restroom facilities were added for fan convenience, while concession stands were improved to enhance the overall viewer experience.

Format for NASCAR’s 2025 Cook Out Clash at the Bowman Gray

Clint Bowyer drives the NASCAR Next Gen car around the track at Bowman Gray Stadium during a testing session on October 26, 2021, in Winston-Salem, North Carolina. - Source: Getty

NASCAR's 2025 Cook Out Clash marks the return of the NASCAR Cup Series to Bowman Gray. The event will feature 23 cars racing 200 green-flag laps to win the title on February 2. The field of 23 drivers is the same as the number of cars that participated in last year’s Clash at the LA Memorial Coliseum.

The field of around 37 cars will be split into three practice groups to select the starting lineup. Each group will have three practice sessions, with the fastest lap from the final session determining the starting positions. The fastest qualifier will start in the pole position for the first heat race, the second-fastest in the pole position for the second heat, and so on. The remaining drivers will fill in the positions accordingly.

There will be four heat races, each lasting 25 laps. Only green-flag laps will count, and no overtime will be allowed. The top five finishers from each heat race - 20 total drivers - will advance to the Clash.

A Last Chance Qualifier will take place for those who do not qualify through the heats, with starting positions based on heat race results. The 75-lap race, scheduled for 6 p.m. ET on February 2, will feature only green-flag laps, and no overtime will be allowed. The top two finishers will advance to the Clash.

A timed break will occur at lap 100. The race must end under green-flag conditions, and the top 22 positions will be filled based on heat race and Last Chance Qualifier results.

The 23rd and final starting spot will be given to the driver who finished highest in the 2024 driver point standings but has yet to qualify for the race. The Cook Out Clash itself will begin at 8 p.m. ET.

