"Where is the integrity?": When Jeff Gordon responded to Brad Keselowski's biased accusations in 2016

In 2016, Jeff Gordon reacted to Brad Keselowski's accusations of him being biased in the FOX booth. Following his retirement as a driver, Gordon, still involved with Hendrick Motorsports as part owner of the #48 team, joined the FOX booth as an analyst.

As a result of Gordon's on-air comments regarding Keselowski's penalty at Pocono, the Team Penske driver had some harsh words for the veteran.

The #2 driver urged NASCAR to get people in the booth who aren't 'inbred to the sport' and own teams considering it is 'pretty crappy.' Keselowski added that people in the booth shouldn't have personal biases as he took another shot at Jeff Gordon.

However, Jeff Gordon said in his defense via ESPN:

Trending

"I hear him saying the integrity of ... when it's talking about the car and if the team is doing something and the engineer, you need to step back from that. And I'm like, 'Wait a minute. Where is the integrity?' Because the integrity to me is I've got to call it the way I see it, and if it comes across on the screen, then I want to do the best I can for the viewers to analyze it."

Jeff Gordon further claimed that Brad Keselowski carried over some animosity from their infamous incident in Texas, which isn't the case. Gordon said he had 'put that aside' and mentioned that he enjoys the 'unique perspective' Keselowski brings to NASCAR.

"I don't necessarily think the same way that he does. I don't know a lot of people that do. But I think that it's really interesting, and I like hearing it, and I like seeing it," Jeff Gordon added.

Jeff Gordon was left fuming at Brad Keselowski following their infamous 2014 Texas feud

During the Cup race in Texas in November 2014, Brad Keselowski made contact with Jeff Gordon on the track which compromised the #24 driver's race result. As a result, the 4x Cup champion confronted the Penske driver after the race, which led to an argument and soon turned into a big brawl that involved the two drivers and their crew members.

Jeff Gordon later said about the race incident that he had 'a pretty decent start.' But as he was trying to get to the outside of Jimmie Johnson into turn 1, Keselowski slammed him, which led to a puncture on his left rear.

Gordon further shared his thoughts on Keselowski and added:

"He’s just a dip. The way he races, I don't know how he's ever won a championship, and I'm just sick and tired of it. That's why everybody's fighting him and running him down."

As for his side of the story, Brad Keselowski claimed he didn't want to ruin Jeff Gordon's race. All he wanted to do was win the race, and when he saw an opportunity, he took it.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback