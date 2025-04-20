  • home icon
  Where did Kyle Larson finish in the 2025 World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Where did Kyle Larson finish in the 2025 World of Outlaws event at Knoxville Raceway? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified Apr 20, 2025 14:21 GMT
Syndication: The Des Moines Register - Source: Imagn
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Source: Imagn)

As the NASCAR Cup Series is on break this weekend, Kyle Larson took part in the World of Outlaws Premier Chevy Dealers Clash at Knoxville Raceway on Saturday, April 19.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started ninth and finished runner-up at Knoxville on Saturday night. He made few mistakes in traffic and couldn’t pass Rico Abreu in the final laps, which prevented him from securing the victory. It marked Larson’s eighth straight podium finish with the World of Outlaws.

Meanwhile, Abreu won the Premier Chevy Dealers Clash after grabbing the lead from Aaron Reutzel on Lap 9 of 25 and then held off the challenge of NASCAR star Kyle Larson to cross the finish line in P1. He narrowly beats Larson by 0.214 seconds to take the checkered flag.

Reflecting on his P2 finish after the race, the #5 Hendrick Motorsports NASCAR Cup driver said (via WorldofOutlaws.com):

“I wish I wouldn’t have had to try a Hail Mary. I wish I would’ve just not made so many mistakes. Once I got to second I could piece a couple good laps together, and then I’d push a little too hard and mess up.”
Meanwhile, Larson finished runner-up, followed by Logan Schuchart, Tyler Courtney, and Aaron Reutzel in the top five. David Gravel, Giovanni Scelzi, Austin McCarl, Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, and Emerson Axsom completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other sprint car drivers finish at Knoxville Raceway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the Saturday night at Knoxville:

  1. #24A - Rico Abreu [3]
  2. #57 - Kyle Larson [9]
  3. #1S - Logan Schuchart [1]
  4. #7BC - Tyler Courtney [4]
  5. #87 - Aaron Reutzel [2]
  6. #2 - David Gravel [10]
  7. #18 - Giovanni Scelzi [5]
  8. #88 - Austin McCarl [12]
  9. #49 - Brad Sweet [16]
  10. #27 - Emerson Axsom [7]
  11. #21 - Brian Brown [6]
  12. #83 - Michael Kofoid [25]
  13. #2C - Cole Macedo [13]
  14. #14 - Spencer Bayston [15]
  15. #17 - Sheldon Haudenschild [27]
  16. #10 - Ryan Timms [11]
  17. #15 - Donny Schatz [28]
  18. #27M - Carson McCarl [8]
  19. #9R - Chase Randall [22]
  20. #55V - Kerry Madsen [19]
  21. #71 - Parker Price Miller [17]
  22. #22 - Riley Goodno [14]
  23. #2M - JJ Hickle [21]
  24. #23 - Garet Williamson [18]
  25. #17B - Bill Balog [24]
  26. #7S - Chris Windom [20]
  27. #41 - Carson Macedo [23]
  28. #3P - Sawyer Phillips [26]

The next race, World of Outlaws Alabama Gang 100, will be held at Talladega Short Track on Friday (April 25).

