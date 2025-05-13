Where did Kyle Larson finish at High Limit Racing event at Kokomo Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who is widely considered a very versatile racer, took part in the High Limit Racing Series’ Driven2SaveLives Monday MAYhem as part of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series at Kokomo Speedway on Monday, May 12.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson started from the 17th position and moved his way up the field to secure a solid sixth-place finish on Monday night at Kokomo.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu steals the win on the final lap at Kokomo, securing his third win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He emerged victorious when he used an incredible last-corner pass of Justin Peck, who dominated the race, leading 39 of 40 laps to cross the finish line in P1. Abreu crossed the finish line by a close margin of 0.101 ahead of Peck.

Meanwhile, Justin Peck finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, and Brady Bacon in the top five. Kyle Larson, Aaron Reutzel, Daison Pursley, Brent Marks, and Emerson Axsom completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Kokomo Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Race Three at the Kokomo Speedway:

#24 - Rico Abreu #26 - Justin Peck #49 - Brad Sweet #7BC - Tyler Courtney #21H - Brady Bacon #57 - Kyle Larson #87 - Aaron Reutzel #13 - Daison Pursley #19 - Brent Marks #27 - Emerson Axsom #88 - Tanner Thorson #9R - Chase Randall #14 - Spencer Bayston #7N - Darin Naida #2KS - Cory Eliason #24D - Danny Sams III #24S - Logan Seavey #5 - Brenham Crouch #14BC - Corey Day #4 - Zane DeVault #9 - Kasey Kahne #23 - Jimmy Light #71 - Parker Price Miller #42 - Sye Lynch #51 - Scotty Thiel

High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 738 Tyler Courtney - 686 Brent Marks - 654 Rico Abreu - 650 Justin Peck - 613 Aaron Reutzel - 611 Kasey Kahne - 575 Chase Randall - 527 Spencer Bayston - 503 Tanner Thorson - 481

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers and teams next at Fremont Speedway for the fourth race of Roto-Rooter Midweek Series on Wednesday, May 14. The event will be live on FloRacing.

