  Where did Kyle Larson finish at High Limit Racing event at Kokomo Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

Where did Kyle Larson finish at High Limit Racing event at Kokomo Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified May 13, 2025 16:36 GMT
2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson (Source: Imagn)

2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson, who is widely considered a very versatile racer, took part in the High Limit Racing Series’ Driven2SaveLives Monday MAYhem as part of the Roto-Rooter Midweek Series at Kokomo Speedway on Monday, May 12.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, NASCAR superstar Kyle Larson started from the 17th position and moved his way up the field to secure a solid sixth-place finish on Monday night at Kokomo.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu steals the win on the final lap at Kokomo, securing his third win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He emerged victorious when he used an incredible last-corner pass of Justin Peck, who dominated the race, leading 39 of 40 laps to cross the finish line in P1. Abreu crossed the finish line by a close margin of 0.101 ahead of Peck.

Meanwhile, Justin Peck finished runner-up, followed by Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, and Brady Bacon in the top five. Kyle Larson, Aaron Reutzel, Daison Pursley, Brent Marks, and Emerson Axsom completed the top 10.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Kokomo Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Roto-Rooter Midweek Series Race Three at the Kokomo Speedway:

  1. #24 - Rico Abreu
  2. #26 - Justin Peck
  3. #49 - Brad Sweet
  4. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  5. #21H - Brady Bacon
  6. #57 - Kyle Larson
  7. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  8. #13 - Daison Pursley
  9. #19 - Brent Marks
  10. #27 - Emerson Axsom
  11. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  12. #9R - Chase Randall
  13. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  14. #7N - Darin Naida
  15. #2KS - Cory Eliason
  16. #24D - Danny Sams III
  17. #24S - Logan Seavey
  18. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  19. #14BC - Corey Day
  20. #4 - Zane DeVault
  21. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  22. #23 - Jimmy Light
  23. #71 - Parker Price Miller
  24. #42 - Sye Lynch
  25. #51 - Scotty Thiel

High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 738
  2. Tyler Courtney - 686
  3. Brent Marks - 654
  4. Rico Abreu - 650
  5. Justin Peck - 613
  6. Aaron Reutzel - 611
  7. Kasey Kahne - 575
  8. Chase Randall - 527
  9. Spencer Bayston - 503
  10. Tanner Thorson - 481

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers and teams next at Fremont Speedway for the fourth race of Roto-Rooter Midweek Series on Wednesday, May 14. The event will be live on FloRacing.

Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

