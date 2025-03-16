Where did NASCAR champ Kyle Larson finish at High Limit Racing season opener at Las Vegas? Full results and leaderboard explored

Ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series Pennzoil 400, Kyle Larson took part in the highly anticipated Kubota High Limit Racing season opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway dirt track on Saturday, March 15.

Driving the #57 sprint car, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started fourth and finished second in the 27-driver dirt racing field at the half-mile Las Vegas Dirt track.

Meanwhile, Corey Day won the High Limit Racing season opener at Vegas, driving the #14 car for Jason Meyers Racing. With the win, Day also earned a hefty prize of $25,000.

Day grabbed the lead when Daryn Pittman, who led the first 23 laps, slowed down after running out of fuel with seven laps to go and then held off the challenge of dirt expert Kyle Larson in the closing laps to take the checkered flag. Day, who led the final seven of 30 laps, beats Larson by 0.632 seconds with a solid performance.

Meanwhile, Kyle Larson finished runner-up, followed by his brother-in-law Brad Sweet, Tyler Courtney, and Brady Bacon in the top five. Austin McCarl, Justin Peck, Brent Marks, Dominic Scelzi, and Rico Abreu completed the top 10.

NASCAR Cup Series regular Ty Gibbs’s Sprint car debut came to an abrupt end after he flipped on the opening lap of the event and couldn’t continue the race. He finished last in the 27-driver field.

Where did Kyle Larson and other sprint car drivers finish at Las Vegas Motor Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of Kubota High Limit Racing Series season opener at Las Vegas Motor Speedway:

#14BC - Corey Day #57 - Kyle Larson #49 - Brad Sweet #7BC - Tyler Courtney #73 - Brady Bacon #88W - Austin McCarl #26 - Justin Peck #19 - Brent Marks #41 - Dominic Scelzi #24 - Rico Abreu #21T - Tanner Holmes #88 - Tanner Thorson #3 - Kaleb Montgomery #10 - Ryan Timms #24D - Danny Sams III #9R - Chase Randall #13 - Daison Pursley #14 - Spencer Bayston #9 - Kasey Kahne #34 - Sterling Cling #42 - Sye Lynch #69K - Daryn Pittman #21 - Brian Brown #92 - Andy Forsberg #5 - Brenham Crouch #87 - Justin Sanders #84 - Ty Gibbs

Catch the NASCAR High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Thunderbowl Raceway. The live action of the event will begin on Wednesday, March 19.

