Where did NASCAR driver Christopher Bell finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Grandview Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified May 21, 2025 15:28 GMT
Joe Gibbs Racing driver Christopher Bell (Source: Imagn)

After winning Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Christopher Bell took part in the Kubota High Limit Racing event at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday, May 20. It’s the start of a four-race week in Central Pennsylvania with a Roto-Rooter Midweek Money Series event at 3/8-mile oval Grandview.

Driving the #69K sprint car, Christopher Bell started on pole and led the first nine laps of the 35-lap race before Rico Abreu passed him for the lead on lap 10. Bell managed to finish third in the 26-driver field.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu continued his form to win Tuesday’s High Limit Racing event at Grandview. Abreu led the final 26 laps and held off the charge of defending series champion Brad Sweet to win his sixth feature over the last nine races.

Abreu crossed the finish line 0.160 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, to cross the finish line in P1.

Meanwhile, Brad Sweet finished runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, Anthony Macri, and Aaron Reutzel in the top five. Brent Marks, Spencer Bayston, Danny Dietrich, Tyler Courtney, and Tanner Thorson completed the top 10.

Where did Christopher Bell and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Grandview Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Tuesday event at the Grandview Speedway:

  1. #24 - Rico Abreu
  2. #49 - Brad Sweet
  3. #69K - Christopher Bell
  4. #39M - Anthony Macri
  5. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  6. #1 - Brent Marks
  7. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  8. #48 - Danny Dietrich
  9. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  10. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  11. #3Z - Brock Zearfoss
  12. #5W - Lucas Wolfe
  13. #26 - Justin Peck
  14. #23 - Chase Dietz
  15. #24D - Danny Sams III
  16. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  17. #9R - Chase Randall
  18. #6 - Ryan Smith
  19. #13 - Daison Pursley
  20. #66 - Ryan Newton
  21. #42 - Sye Lynch
  22. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  23. #1A - Ashton Torgerson
  24. #5R - Tyler Ross
  25. #20 - Ryan Taylor
  26. #14BC - Corey Day
High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 859
  2. Tyler Courtney - 813
  3. Rico Abreu - 792
  4. Brent Marks - 776
  5. Aaron Reutzel - 742
  6. Justin Peck - 737
  7. Kasey Kahne - 643
  8. Spencer Bayston - 605
  9. Chase Randall - 593
  10. Tanner Thorson – 587

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Port Royal Speedway on Friday, May 23.

Edited by Yash Soni
