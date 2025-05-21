Where did NASCAR driver Christopher Bell finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Grandview Speedway? Full results and leaderboard explored

After winning Sunday’s NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway, Christopher Bell took part in the Kubota High Limit Racing event at Grandview Speedway on Tuesday, May 20. It’s the start of a four-race week in Central Pennsylvania with a Roto-Rooter Midweek Money Series event at 3/8-mile oval Grandview.

Driving the #69K sprint car, Christopher Bell started on pole and led the first nine laps of the 35-lap race before Rico Abreu passed him for the lead on lap 10. Bell managed to finish third in the 26-driver field.

Meanwhile, Rico Abreu continued his form to win Tuesday’s High Limit Racing event at Grandview. Abreu led the final 26 laps and held off the charge of defending series champion Brad Sweet to win his sixth feature over the last nine races.

Abreu crossed the finish line 0.160 seconds ahead of Kyle Larson’s brother-in-law, Brad Sweet, to cross the finish line in P1.

Meanwhile, Brad Sweet finished runner-up, followed by Christopher Bell, Anthony Macri, and Aaron Reutzel in the top five. Brent Marks, Spencer Bayston, Danny Dietrich, Tyler Courtney, and Tanner Thorson completed the top 10.

Where did Christopher Bell and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Grandview Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Tuesday event at the Grandview Speedway:

#24 - Rico Abreu #49 - Brad Sweet #69K - Christopher Bell #39M - Anthony Macri #87 - Aaron Reutzel #1 - Brent Marks #14 - Spencer Bayston #48 - Danny Dietrich #7BC - Tyler Courtney #88 - Tanner Thorson #3Z - Brock Zearfoss #5W - Lucas Wolfe #26 - Justin Peck #23 - Chase Dietz #24D - Danny Sams III #5 - Brenham Crouch #9R - Chase Randall #6 - Ryan Smith #13 - Daison Pursley #66 - Ryan Newton #42 - Sye Lynch #9 - Kasey Kahne #1A - Ashton Torgerson #5R - Tyler Ross #20 - Ryan Taylor #14BC - Corey Day

High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 859 Tyler Courtney - 813 Rico Abreu - 792 Brent Marks - 776 Aaron Reutzel - 742 Justin Peck - 737 Kasey Kahne - 643 Spencer Bayston - 605 Chase Randall - 593 Tanner Thorson – 587

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Port Royal Speedway on Friday, May 23.

