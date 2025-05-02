Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Texas? Full results and leaderboard explored

Ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell took part in the Kubota High Limit Racing event at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday (May 1). The series has returned in action after a month-long break for the two-race Stockyard Stampede at Texas Motor Speedway.

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started 13th and finished ninth on Thursday’s Stockyard Stampede at Texas Motor Speedway. Whereas Christopher Bell, who started fifth, ended up finishing 21st in the #69K.

Meanwhile, Brent Marks secured a dominating win at Texas, marking his first win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He started from pole, leading all 25 laps, and held off the charge of defending series champion Brad Sweet to win his second consecutive Texas race.

Marks crossed the finish line 1.420 seconds ahead of Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet to cross the finish line in P1.

Meanwhile, Brad Sweet finished runner-up, followed by Sam Hafertepe Jr., Chase Randall, and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Kasey Kahne, Landon Crawley, Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson, and Tanner Thorson completed the top 10.

Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs also took part in the High Limit Racing series, and he ended up finishing 18th.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Texas Motor Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Thursday event at the Texas Motor Speedway:

#19 - Brent Marks #49 - Brad Sweet #15H - Sam Hafertepe Jr #9R - Chase Randall #7BC - Tyler Courtney #9 - Kasey Kahne #45X - Landon Crawley #24 - Rico Abreu #57 - Kyle Larson #88 - Tanner Thorson #87 - Aaron Reutzel #13 - Daison Pursley #14 - Spencer Bayston #42 - Sye Lynch #5 - Brenham Crouch #J2 - John Carney II #4 - Austin Mundie #84 - Ty Gibbs #88W - Austin McCarl #22M - Rees Moran #69K - Christopher Bell #36 - Jason Martin #24D - Danny Sams III #26 - Justin Peck

High Limit Series points table

Brad Sweet - 499 Tyler Courtney - 443 Brent Marks - 422 Aaron Reutzel - 401 Rico Abreu - 392 Kasey Kahne - 383 Justin Peck - 350 Chase Randall - 335 Tanner Holmes - 324 Tanner Thorson - 321

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Texas on Friday, May 3.

