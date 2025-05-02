  • home icon
  • NASCAR
  • Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Texas? Full results and leaderboard explored

Where did NASCAR star Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell finish at 2025 High Limit Racing event at Texas? Full results and leaderboard explored

By Yash Soni
Modified May 02, 2025 11:49 GMT
Kyle Larson (L) and Chrsitopher Bell (R) (Source: Getty Images)
Kyle Larson (L) and Chrsitopher Bell (R) (Source: Getty Images)

Ahead of this weekend’s NASCAR Cup Series race at Texas Motor Speedway, NASCAR stars Kyle Larson and Christopher Bell took part in the Kubota High Limit Racing event at Texas Motor Speedway on Thursday (May 1). The series has returned in action after a month-long break for the two-race Stockyard Stampede at Texas Motor Speedway.

Ad

Driving the #57 sprint car for Silva Motorsports, 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion Kyle Larson started 13th and finished ninth on Thursday’s Stockyard Stampede at Texas Motor Speedway. Whereas Christopher Bell, who started fifth, ended up finishing 21st in the #69K.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Meanwhile, Brent Marks secured a dominating win at Texas, marking his first win of the 2025 High Limit Racing season. He started from pole, leading all 25 laps, and held off the charge of defending series champion Brad Sweet to win his second consecutive Texas race.

Marks crossed the finish line 1.420 seconds ahead of Larson’s brother-in-law Brad Sweet to cross the finish line in P1.

Meanwhile, Brad Sweet finished runner-up, followed by Sam Hafertepe Jr., Chase Randall, and Tyler Courtney in the top five. Kasey Kahne, Landon Crawley, Rico Abreu, Kyle Larson, and Tanner Thorson completed the top 10.

Ad
Ad

Joe Gibbs’ grandson Ty Gibbs also took part in the High Limit Racing series, and he ended up finishing 18th.

Where did Kyle Larson and other dirt sprint car drivers finish in High Limit Racing at Texas Motor Speedway? Complete race results

Below are the final results of the 2025 Kubota High Limit Series season’s Thursday event at the Texas Motor Speedway:

Ad
  1. #19 - Brent Marks
  2. #49 - Brad Sweet
  3. #15H - Sam Hafertepe Jr
  4. #9R - Chase Randall
  5. #7BC - Tyler Courtney
  6. #9 - Kasey Kahne
  7. #45X - Landon Crawley
  8. #24 - Rico Abreu
  9. #57 - Kyle Larson
  10. #88 - Tanner Thorson
  11. #87 - Aaron Reutzel
  12. #13 - Daison Pursley
  13. #14 - Spencer Bayston
  14. #42 - Sye Lynch
  15. #5 - Brenham Crouch
  16. #J2 - John Carney II
  17. #4 - Austin Mundie
  18. #84 - Ty Gibbs
  19. #88W - Austin McCarl
  20. #22M - Rees Moran
  21. #69K - Christopher Bell
  22. #36 - Jason Martin
  23. #24D - Danny Sams III
  24. #26 - Justin Peck
Ad

High Limit Series points table

  1. Brad Sweet - 499
  2. Tyler Courtney - 443
  3. Brent Marks - 422
  4. Aaron Reutzel - 401
  5. Rico Abreu - 392
  6. Kasey Kahne - 383
  7. Justin Peck - 350
  8. Chase Randall - 335
  9. Tanner Holmes - 324
  10. Tanner Thorson - 321

Fans can catch the 2025 Kubota High Limit Racing Series drivers next at Texas on Friday, May 3.

About the author
Yash Soni

Yash Soni

Twitter icon

Yash Soni is a journalist who covers NASCAR at Sportskeeda, drawn to racing action and the rich history of the sport. He is inspired by Kyle Busch, Kyle Larson, and Hendrick Motorsports, and strives to craft engaging narratives. With expertise in writing long and short-form content and a passion for tracking and publishing trends, Yash brings his best to reporting and analysis of the dynamic world of NASCAR.

Know More

Get the latest NASCAR All-Star race news, Xfinity Series updates, breaking news, rumors, and today’s top stories with the latest news on NASCAR.

Quick Links

Edited by Yash Soni
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications